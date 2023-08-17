Join Park Ranger Cory Franklin for an afternoon hike to the site of the last battle of the State of Franklin, the battle of Flint Creek. Learn about local and national events that led to John Sevier’s march from the Watauga Valley to Flint Creek and eventual attack on Cherokee Chief John Watts and his Chickamauga war party. Program will meet and begin at Rocky Fork Trail Head. Part of the annual Meet the Mountains festival held in downtown Johnson City.
The program is free but we do ask that you register.