Since 1912’s Homecoming in Jonesborough, the matriarchs of Jonesborough have been immortalized in a prized photograph of five elderly women who were supposed to be the representation of the town itself. These women included Eliza Catherine Jackson Murphy (age 81 in the photo), Katherine Kennedy Chester Wilds (age 82 in the photo), Mary Ann Amelia Atkinson Dosser (age 85 in the photo), Amanda Fadora Hoss Kirkpatrick (age 66 in the photo) and Margaret Guinn Campbell Mahoney (age 80 in the photo). One of my side projects — which I have not gotten very far on — has been doing a bit of genealogy on these ladies to see if there are any descendants remaining.
To begin this project, I found the death certificates of each lady, as well as their obituaries, from which I learned that each had left relatives. I have not finished this project due to time constraints, but maybe one day family trees of these women will be available. I thought it would be nice to share their obituaries for readers to learn about each one.
Sept. 2, 1914
Death of Mrs. Eliza C. Murphy
Mrs. Eliza C. Murphy was born Jan. 31, 1831, in the beautiful valley of the Nolachuckey (sic) river, near the home of Gov. John Sevier. Later while yet a child with her parents, Gen. A. and Mrs. Serephina Taylor Jackson, moved to Jonesboro (sic) where she lived practically all her life. She was the oldest daughter and the third of fourteen children. It was here at Jonesboro Inn in the same room in which she died that she was betrothed to James Murphy, who afterward became her husband. Two children were born to bless this union one of which died at an early age and the other grew to womanhood. She united with the Presbyterian church at an early age and has lived a devoted Christian life since. Her death removes the last of this noble family which was always noted for its hospitality and kindness. The funeral was conducted Friday at 3 o’clock at the First Presbyterian church under the auspices of Dr. Byers, assisted by Dr. Wysor, of the Methodist church. Interment was made in the old cemetery.
Dec. 30, 1914
MRS. KIRKPATRICK BURNED TO DEATH
Widow of the Late Judge Samuel J. Kirkpatrick Meets a Tragic Death at Home
Mrs. S.J. Kirkpatrick was so horribly burned Sunday night about 12 o’clock that she suocumed (sic) to the effects of the burns at 8 o’clock Monday morning. This news was a great shock to this town and the entire section. Mrs. Kirkpatrick was a great reader and was standing in front of an open grate with her back to the fire, reading, preparatory to retiring for the night, when her clothing caught fire. Miss Mildred Kirkpatrick, and Hugh Kirkpatrick, a granddaughter and a grandson, respectively, and a servant, who were in the house at the time were aroused and went to her rescue as quickly as possible and medical aid was summoned. Mrs. Kirkpatrick was sixty-eight years of age and was a member of one of the oldest and most prominent families of this section. She was a noble woman and all who knew her loved and admired her. She was a member of the M. E. church, South, and was devoted to her church work and took an active part in the various branches of the church work. Mrs. Kirkpatrick was the widow of the late Judge Samuel J. Kirkpatrick, a sister of Bishop E. E. Hoss, of Nashville, Mrs. George D. French, of Abingdon, Va., and Mrs. Mattie Prince, of Conley, Ark. She is also survived by the following children: H. H. Kirkpatrick, of Memphis; Mrs. John H. Bowman, of Florida; Chase Prescott Kirkpatrick, of Arizona; A.H. and S. S. Kirkpatrick, of Jonesboro. Impressive funeral services were conducted at the M.E. Church, South, Tuesday afternoon at 2:30 o’clock by Rev. G. D. French, of Abingdon, Va., a brother-in-law of Mrs. Kirkpatrick, assisted by Bishop E.E. Hoss of Nashville, a brother of the deceased, Rev. M.J. Wysor, of Greeneville, her former pastor, and Rev. M.A. Stevenson, her pastor. The church was packed with an audience of friends and neighbors of the deceased, many being in attendance from Johnson City and other points, among whom were Judge S.C. Williams, Col. Eol. C. Reeves, and Robt. Dosser of Johnson City. Interment in Maple Lawn cemetery.
Jan. 26, 1916
FUNERAL SERVICES OF MRS. MARY A. DOSSER
The funeral services of Mrs. Mary A. Dosser were held at the Methodist church Tuesday afternoon, January 25th, 1816 (sic), conducted by Rev. M.A. Stevenson, assisted by Rev. D.O Byers and Rev. J.L. Shinn. The large concourse of friends and beautiful flowers evidenced the high esteem in which this good woman was held, and their sympathy for her only son and other relatives. The pall-bearers were S.S. Kirkpatrick, Walter Shipley, Chas Hoss, Dr. Fred Stuart, William May, and Justus Whitlock. The honorary pall-bearers were Dr. M.H.P. Panhorst, John L. Davis, E.J. Baxter, R.M. May, Frank Britton, Sr., and J.M. Fink. Interment in East End cemetery.
June 27, 1917
DEATH OF MRS. WILDS
Mrs. Katherine Wilds, one of the oldest and most beloved women of the town died at her home here Wednesday, midnight, following an illness of about five weeks. Mrs. Wilds would have been eighty-eight years of age her next birthday which would have been October 9, 1917, with the exception of two years she spent her entire lifetime in Jonesboro and was a member of one of the oldest and best known families. She was the wife of the late David T. Wilds. Mrs. Wilds was a true Christian woman and had been a life-long member of the Second Presbyterian church. She was kind to all and possessed a quiet, loveable, disposition. She was a devoted wife, a kind mother and friend to all. She will be greatly missed. She is survived by three children Mrs. G.L. Smith of Jonesboro; Rev. Jno. T. Wilds of New York City, and Mrs. S. W. Wilson of West End, North Carolina. She is also survived by thirteen grandchildren and one great grand child. She was a life member of the woman’s missionary society, and the oldest member of the Woman’s Christian Temperance Union of Jonesboro. Mrs. Wilds, when recently speaking to a friend, said, she was converted at her mother’s knee when she was eight years old, though she did not join the church at that time. Dr. Whitfield Cunningham was pastor and thought she was too young to be received into the church. She united with the Presbyterian church when she was seventeen years of age in 1846, nearly seventy-one years ago. Mrs. Wilds had in her room a calendar, which had a helpful verse or reading for each day. She died on the twenty-first of June. The calendar reading for that day was the following:
Life! We’ve been long together
Through pleasant and through cloudy Weather;
‘Tis hard to part when friends are dear,
Perhaps I will cost a sigh a tear.
Then steal away, give little warning
Choose thy own time; say good night;
Bur in some brighter clime,
Bid me good morning
Funeral services were conducted Saturday by Dr. R.L. Bachman and interment followed in the old cemetery.
Oct. 23, 1919
MRS. M.S. MAHONEY DIES LAST THURSDAY
Mrs. Margaret Mahoney, widow of the late Dr. M.S. Mahoney, died at her home here at 7 o’clock on Thursday evening, Oct. 16th, after an illness of a few weeks. The funeral services were held at her residence on Main street at 10 o’clock Saturday morning, and were conducted by Rev. W. I. Janna, pastor of the Methodist church, assisted by Dr. Robert L. Bachman and Rev. W. N. Rose, of the Second Presbyterian and Baptist churches. She is survived by her daughter, Mrs. R.M. May and a large number of nephews and nieces. Mrs. Mahoney was a member of the M.E. Church, South, and was a faithful and true Christian.