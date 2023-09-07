“And if I should live to be
The last leaf upon the tree
In the spring,
Let them smile, as I do now,
At the old forsaken bough
Where I cling.”
(from “The Last Leaf” By Oliver Wendell Holmes)
A few weeks ago, Jonesborough lost its oldest member, known as the Shanks Oak. It stood like the leathered face of someone who has seen a thousand storms. The tree falling across Main Street was like a death in the family for Jonesborough. The empty spot where it stood now feels like the hole left when someone passes away. However, the stories live on.
The tree got me thinking of family trees and the people and stories that make them up. Our parents and grandparents have important things to tell us. We should listen up because the fact is they created our story! The words they leave behind are the best parts of family history. After all, genealogy is more than dates and places. We always take for granted that family will be here forever, but then one day they are gone. They get older, or they slip away way too soon in an accident or a freak storm.
I was fortunate in that my parents lived long lives. I always felt as though they would live forever. My husband’s parents also survived to old age, so my children had the benefit of four living grandparents (as I did), and each of them had their own story to tell.
“The Last Leaf” is a poem that my father-in-law, “Mert” Anderson (1921-2007), recalled that he had to learn as a boy in school. He would try to recite this (and other poems) from his childhood memory. When he died, I read this poem at his funeral.
Mert was one of the “last leaves on the tree.” His grandfather had been a private in the War Between the States, and he was one of the thousands of kids off the farm seeing the world for the first time in WWII. I loved his stories of the farm and how they “made do” during the depression.
Sometimes, it was hard to pull things out of him. Life had been difficult during the Depression and the war, but once he got going, he loved to tell me about his life and things he did as a boy. His favorite tale was about running away from home at age 13 because he did not want to be a farmer like his father, it was too much work. It was a very dramatic story for him, but as it turned out, he ran to his sister, Isabelle’s house, who lived nearby.
As family historians, it is so important to make time to listen to what people have to say so we can understand how our tree grew. So many times, I hear people complain that their relatives tell the same story over and over again. However, if you ask questions, they might tell you something new, something you never heard before.
It used to be that we asked people about WWII and the Depression, but many of this generation are gone. Now, you should ask relatives about the Vietnam War, the Gas Crisis, Y2K, disco and Watergate. I grew up near Washington, D.C., and I remember Watergate very well! I think it is so much nicer to learn history from someone who lived through it rather than in a history book. Remember as well. as all of us age and pass away, the world changes and these witnesses to history will be gone.
Here are some ideas to get your relatives talking about family stories:
• Looking at old photos and mementos. Ask what was going on in this photo, who are the people? Recalling memories, called “reminiscence,” is now a type of therapy used to jog Alzheimer patients’ minds using photos.
• What was the best thing you remember about your mother or father? I remember my parents always had their door wide open for a meal or a bed for anyone.
• What was your childhood hobby? My father-in-law’s hobby was beekeeping. They could not afford sugar, so the honey came in handy.
• Thanksgiving is a perfect time to help in the kitchen and ask for recipes and the stories associated with them. During holidays, ask about family traditions. My mother always invited a crowd for Thanksgiving and Christmas, and we always had so much interesting conversation.
• What is your earliest memory? Was it traumatic? My father’s earliest memory was of his uncle dying of lockjaw in a nearby room. He never forgot that.
• In your childhood, what scared you the most (death, aliens, burglars, atomic war?). During the Cold War, I was afraid of a nuclear attack.
• Was school hard for you? My father-in-law had to drop out of school to work on the farm, and he always said he went to “the School of Hard Knocks.”
• Did you take trips to visit family? My parents and in-laws both grew up in neighborhoods where family already lived nearby or even in the same house.
• Finally, pull out your cellphone and ask relatives if it is OK for you to record them. Zoom calls can be wonderful for people who are far away or do not get out much. After you get down all these great family stories, do not forget Storytown Listening Day is Sept. 13 for an opportunity to record your great family stories!
Because most of the generation before me is gone, I am now the storyteller in my family. I hope my children will always ask me to tell them a story! As I was writing this, it occurred to me that I am now one of the last leaves, but I carry with me a thousand stories of all the other leaves on the tree, and they make me smile.