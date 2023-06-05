On May 29th Memorial Day, Americans commemorated the tens of thousands of veterans who have given their lives in defense of our nation.
A Memorial Day weekend event by the Commemorative Air Force, featuring a B-24, B-29, and a P-51 fighter also reminded us of the sacrifices made by “pilots, navigators, gunners, and bombardiers” that flew those World War II aircraft. On June 6th, we will remember D-Day, June 6, 1944. On that a day seventy-nine years ago the news was broadcast that the long awaited invasion of Hitler’s fortress Europe had begun. Operation Overlord, the code name for the invasion would mark the beginning of the end of World War II. The late historian Stephen Ambrose called D-Day “the most important day of the 20th century.”
Sadly, few of the participants in that never-to-be-forgotten date, remain with us, and as D-Day recedes into the mists of time, post-World War II generations have no personal memory of what happened on the beaches of Normandy or the combat that followed in the picturesque countryside of Normandy which offered no easy way through. In the words of General George C Marshall, then the American Chief of Staff, planning for the largest seaborne invasion in history, “almost defies description.” Two million troops from America, Britain, Canada, and many other Allied nations, nearly 5.000 ships and 11,000 aircraft were assembled and organized in Britain without the enemy knowing where or when Operation Overlord would take place. It was jokingly reported that only the barrage balloons kept the British Isles afloat under the weight of men and supplies.
On June 5, with a storm raging outside his Portsmouth, England, headquarters, Supreme Allied Commander General Dwight D. Eisenhower made the most momentous decision of his life: With a break in the weather expected in the next twenty-four hours, “Ike” said, “O.K. We’ll go.” He drafted a press release assuming full responsibility in the event the Operation Overlord failed. The note, which thankfully he did not need to release, can be seen in the Eisenhower Library, Abilene, Kansas. The armada of Allied invasion ships created the impression that one could walk across the Channel to Normandy; the sky contained endless formations of Allied planes heading for the invasion area. In the afternoon of June 6, the news was broadcast that American and Allied forces had landed on the beaches of Normandy, France. The liberation of Europe had begun. Millions of American and Allied families anxiously awaited the outcome of the invasion. D-Day was nothing less than a frontal assault on a heavily fortified coastline. Neither the Allies nor Hitler had any illusions about what was at stake.
In the first twenty minutes of the movie, Saving Private Ryan, director Steven Spielberg attempted to create the hell that existed on the American landing beach code named Omaha: the landing craft touching the sand, the ramps dropping, and he men facing a hail of machine-gun bullets as “all hell broke loose.” The first fifteen minutes was a disaster for the small Virginia town of Bedford, which lost nineteen men on D-Day. Today, Bedford is the home of the impressive National D-Day Memorial, which honors those participated in the invasion and pays tributes to those who did not return. Over two thousand Americans died on D-Day. Famed American war correspondent, Ernie Pyle, arrived on Omaha Beach the morning after D-Day and wrote that it was “a pure miracle that we ever took the beach at all.” And yet, D-Day was an unqualified success. However, D-day was only the first battle in a nearly year-long series of bloody battles. Over two hundred East Tennessean died in the Normandy campaign alone. By August, Paris was liberated. From D-Day to V-E (Victory in Europe) on May 8, 1945, over 135,000 Americans were killed in action. May they never be forgotten.
Colin F. Baxter
Professor Emeritus of History (Retired)
East Tennessee State University