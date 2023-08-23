Storms have ravaged the region this summer, and unfortunately, have changed Jonesborough’s very history by falling its oldest resident.
The Shanks Oak has stood tall in Jonesborough since the town began in 1769. Over the centuries, it has watched the growth of Jonesborough, all from its home on 508 W. Main Street.
However, during a severe storm last week, the mighty tree took its final bow and exited its long-standing position center stage in Jonesborough.
“In 2002, the town of Jonesborough officially declared the old white oak a Heritage Tree, affording it protection under city law,” according to the Tennessee Urban Forestry Council. “It was estimated to be between 500-700 years old, although this could not be proven due to the extensive stem decay. The tree was also the focus of a 1970 poem by the Reverend T. O. Willis of the Jonesborough United Methodist Church.”
In 2015, the Herald and Tribune did a feature story on the beloved oak, speaking on its long timeline in the town — and the owners, the Shanks family.
“John B. Shanks Jr. has admired, climbed, and felt he had a special white oak tree in his yard since he was eight years old in 1943. That was the year his parents, John B. Sr. and Anna Shanks, moved into the residence. The white oak will soon become a co-champion tree in the state of Tennessee,” the article reads. “The oak tree comes with its own genealogy. John’s father worked at the Banking and Trust Building on Main Street. He traced the deeds to the property back to May 5, 1892, when H.C. Jackson, executor of the Estate of A.E. Jackson, conveyed the property to Charles Mason and wife.”
The tree later was used as the logo for the Civic Trust.
When word of the felled tree reached members of the community, the dismay and shock reverberated all the way down Main Street and beyond:
“I remember in elementary school on the hill, kids would walk down (to the tree), hold hands, and circle the tree.” — Ned Stacy.
“The tree was the only thing I saw heading to my grandma’s as a child. My whole life that was my most favorite tree. Every drive through I had to glance at it.” – Michael Smith
“So sad. I always made whoever was driving slow down almost to a stop just to look at that tree. She was a beauty.” – Donna Foster Reaves
“When I was in school at what is now Academy Hill, they walked us down to see this tree. I was thinking they said it was the oldest tree in downtown Jonesborough.” – Karen Wise Bennett
“I’ve enjoyed that big boy all my life.” – James Bennett Sr.
“It’s said. I called him great grandfather oak.” – Sheila Payne Cloyd
“I hope the wood is made into benches or something memorable. I’ve always loved that big tree in our beautiful town of Jonesborough.” – Cristal Bunch
“We all get old and weak and frail. We are going to miss you, our friend.” – Merri Beth Freeman