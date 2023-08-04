In partnership with the Knox County Public Library’s Clarence Brown Film Festival, the East Tennessee Historical Society announces the second annual History Hootenanny, a celebration of East Tennessee history, on Saturday, Aug. 19, in Knoxville.
History Hootenanny showcases the best of the East Tennessee History Center and partners at this open house. Guests can enjoy live music, children’s activities, a used local history book sale, walking tours, shuttles to the Historic House Museums of Knoxville, genealogy workshops and more. History Hootenanny is a free, public history event organized in partnership by the East Tennessee Historical Society and Knox County Public Library.
Featuring
• Clarence Brown Film Festival special screenings
• Music by the Lawnmower Bluegrass Band
• Friends of the Library used book sale
• Walking Tours with Knoxville Walking Tours and the Knoxville History Project
• Introduction to genealogy classes
• Self-guided tours of the Tennessee Theatre
• Shuttles to the Historic House Museums of Knoxville with living historians
• Children’s activities