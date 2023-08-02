Woodrow Avenue in Jonesborough has one of the best views of town — and it is lined with some of the most historic and charming houses, such as the house of Aaron and Ashley Bible.
The tall white house with the dusty rose front door and sage shutters has looked over Jonesborough since 1837, and the Bibles made it their mission to bring it back to life during a time the world stood still.
“John Joseph Jacobs is the person credited for building the structure that remains here today. The house belonged to Sarah Jacobs, who ended up marrying Thomas Emmerson, the first mayor of Knoxville,” Aaron said. “She came back to the house after he died. It was then used as a boarding house for a girls’ school; it was a girls’ dormitory.”
And the Bibles wanted to make sure the home continued to welcome guests for years to come — making it a bed and breakfast. But that took work to come to fruition.
“We have lived in the house for three years. July 4 was our first night we spent here three years ago,” Ashley said. “We were just living in the two upstairs rooms at that time while the main floor was being renovated. We just lived with a hot plate, and we did takeout from Texas Burrito and the Black Olive.”
The Bibles bought the home in 2019 and renovated it during COVID-19.
“At first it was honestly a blessing because when it first hit, we spent all our time in the house painting,” Ashley said. “It was something to do. We were by ourselves, and while everyone was isolating, we were able to keep busy.”
When the Bibles first bought the historic home, the only kitchen the house has was located in the cellar — it was then they knew they would need to find a new place for it.
“We had to add a kitchen on the main level, which meant a whole new addition to the home. That was originally the back of the home. Then the windows took six months due to supplies being backed up during that time. So, it took way longer because of the delays during COVID,” Ashley explained. “But it was worth it, and we made it through the other end.”
The home still has the original flooring, ceilings, moldings and fireplaces that have seen hundreds of years come and go — which is part of the charm and character the Bibles love about their home sweet home.
They also love the town that surrounds their home.
“I’ve always loved Jonesborough because I’m a history teacher, and I love history. I used to love coming up here and walking on Main Street,” Aaron noted. “When she saw the house, and I saw where it was at, I said, ‘Let’s go,’ because I could tell it would be an historic home, and there would be a lot of history in it.”
That history flows throughout the home and into the cellar. Downstairs is where you will find a completely renovated space for guests staying at the home but also the original beams and stone walls to the house — including a stone that is shaped like Tennessee that was placed there before Tennessee ever became a state.