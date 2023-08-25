Some humans can live approximately 100 years, while some items in nature can live up to a millennium. In Jonesborough, the town’s heritage tree, or the Shanks White Oak Tree, has seen a lot of history pass by its branches. In 2015, it was estimated to be between 500 and 800 years old by the forestry service when it was nominated as a Landmark Tree. Yet a storm last week, brought the tree down and has been the focal point of the town this past week.
Not much is known about its origins, but it is believed that tree had been standing when the town was formed in 1779. From that time, the tree has seen many different events including the State of Franklin, the establishment of the state of Tennessee, War of 1812, the Civil War, the Temperance Movement, Women’s Suffrage, World War I and II, the Great Depression, Korean War, Vietnam War, and so many other events in the town of Jonesborough. It has been a place for shade for the young, the old, and the young when they got old. The peoples that sat under it have been in all shades, free and enslaved, male, and female. Even animals and other creatures have seen this tree in their lives in town. The use of the tree as emblems has also been popular including the Civic Trust and the State of Franklin Chapter of the National Daughters of the American Revolution. According to the Jonesborough Historic District National Register paperwork, “The tree is known as the Old Oak Tree. The tree has been there since c.1288. The Old Oak Tree is a symbol of Jonesborough’s Historic Preservation Movement and has been written up in many magazines. Knoxville tree surgeons say it is 500 years old, but it is probably closer to seven or eight hundred years. A cut in the tree was concreted over (over 50 years ago) and the tree has completely grown over the repair.”
One interesting story I found mentioning an Oak Tree in Jonesborough (not sure if it’s the same one, but could be) states, “Twenty miles from Tusculum there still stands in Jonesborough a big oak tree near which [Andrew] Jackson held court in a log courthouse. One of the traditions regarding Jackson is a drunken desperado who was shooting in the street near where the court was being held. His Honor ordered the sheriff to arrest the brawler and bring him into court. The drunken man was not so drunk that he could not quickly shin up the oak tree and take refuge on a big limb, from which he threatened the officer with a hunting-knife. The sheriff reported conditions to the Judge, who ordered him to summon enough help to arrest the offender. The sheriff replied, “I summon your Honor from the bench.” His Honor took from his saddle pockets his trusty dueling pistols, went out, and ordered the man to come down. He was met with profane refusal. Jackson fired a shot into the limb on which the desperado was sitting, then cocked the other pistol and took careful aim at the man himself, saying, “Now come down or, by the Eternal, I will put this bullet through your heart.” The man came down. Jackson was still the idol of the people of this section when, as President, he threatened to hang John C. Calhoun for teaching nullification in South Carolina.” (The Outlook and Independent, November 26, 1919).
A few notes on the tree that could shed some light of how long it has stood in Jonesborough are to follow.
It was believed to be mentioned in an 1892 deed as a boundary for the land of Charles Mason, when H. C. Jackson was settling the estate of Confederate Bridger General Alfred Eugene Jackson. This means the tree was on the Jackson estate known as Oak Grove. According to Captain Ross Smith’s account of early Jonesborough residents entitled, “Reminiscences of an Old Timer,” published in 1930, but written about 1896 about the town in the 1850s, placing us back almost 200 years. The book mentions, “Gen. Alfred E. Jackson: A large two-story brick set in a large white oak grove of ten acres. I only remember two sons, Henry and A. N.; three daughters, I think, Mrs. Murphy, Mrs. Rogan, and Mrs. Fuller. Property now divided up into lots and sold.” In addition, it states, “The grading of the line was all done with pick and shovel, mule and cart. In the summer of 1855 the promoter staged a big railroad barbecue just east of town in a large white oak grove. There was a very large gathering from every county, Bristol to Knoxville.”
As A.E. Jackson was very prominent in bringing the railroad to Jonesborough, it is probably without assumption that the white oak grove is the same grove mentioned at the home of Jackson, and later mentioned in the dividing of his estate, which brings the tree back to at least the summer of 1855 standing proud over the town that it watched for centuries.
Yet Jackson-Taylor and related families by Aimee Jackson Short, has several pages that mentions “Oak Grove.” In her write up it states, “As A.E. prospered and the family grew (fourteen children were born to them) a larger home was needed so “Oak Grove” was built near Jonesboro. Built of mellow brick, “Oak Grove” stood on the apex of a knoll surrounded by rolling acres and ancient oak trees…The old place has been gone for many years now and a sub-division has erased all the landmarks. But for those of us who grew up to the stories of the gaiety there, of the warm affection and the close family-ties “Oak Grove” remains an emblem of a gracious era.”
Short also references, the 1880 will of Jackson, which states, “To my daughter Lillie Rogan I give as a lawful inheritance my Oak Grove Residence lying near the town of Jonesboro between the Braylesville & Leesburg Roads except the tier of lots directed to be sold to pay debts. To descend to her children if she has any -- if she should die without issue to descend to my children then living to be retained as a home for all. It is my wish that my Daughter Eliza Murphy be allowed to have a home during her natural life or as long as she may choose to occupy it a portion of the Homestead.”
With this key information from the will stating, “except the tier of lots directed to be sold to pay debts,” and the 1892 deed to Charles Mason and wife by H. C. Jackson, showcasing the boundary as the White Oak Tree that fell last week, means the white oak grove mentioned several times on the property of A.E. Jackson as ancient trees helps bring the fact that there were many of these trees near Jonesborough at one time, and the fact that one remained until 2023 is, in fact, a pretty impressive feat in itself. Witness trees, as some historians call them, lend an ear to the past. As once a person could use them for shade, or for foliage, others through the centuries see battles, bullets, and, in fact, death. Understanding our past, not only comes from stories of it, but also from the material witnesses within the landscape and nature that caused it to happen. Like other heritage trees in Washington County, the Shanks Oak Tree has come, lived, and now has died, yet it will live on in the pages of history and the memories of those that remember it.