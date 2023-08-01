William Gammon built his federal-style farmhouse on Main Street in Jonesborough in 1833. Its central hallway and sweeping porches were innovative designs in the 19th century. He farmed the land up the hill toward Franklin Street before selling most of that land to future homeowners.
Gammon later sold his home to Hoss, who sold it to several families over the years before Darrell and Susan Fowler bought it from Moss. Susan wanted a brick ranch on three acres somewhere near Jonesborough. Darrell said, “How about a 185-year-old farmhouse on Main Street instead?” Darrell’s love at first sight with 204 convinced Susan, and they put in an offer. To convince the seller, the Fowlers gave a note to their agent. It expressed their love of the town and desire to be faithful stewards of this majestic property. The seller said yes, and they moved in by Easter 2018.
Susan and Darrell love gardening, hosting parties on the back porch and swimming with their dogs in the pool. They utilize every inch of the grounds: repotting daylilies in the “she-shed” adjacent to the pool, relandscaping terraces and hosting family and friends in the first-level apartment that opens onto Main. Their favorite feature of Rose Hill is its proximity to the Storytelling Center, their church, favorite restaurants and shopping, the farmers market and Music on the Square. They walk everywhere. Someday the property will pass on to another great steward. They will come to realize that the home belongs to Jonesborough, and it is their privilege to enjoy their chance to add to its resplendent history.