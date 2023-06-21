Hear ye! Hear ye! Children of all ages are invited to a Midsummer Fairy Celebration with stories, fairies, crafts and fun on Saturday, June 24, at the Storytelling Resource Place in Mill Spring Park from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The outdoor event is free and for fair weather only — there will be no replacement date if the weather chooses not to cooperate.
Children can meet the fairy godmother and many other fairies — and make their very own fairy house! The fairies will teach the children what their personal fairy name is, as well as help them decorate a special take-home wand.
The fairies will provide a wooden base and natural resources for the construction of a fairy house — but participants can bring twigs, pebbles, moss, bark, seeds and shells to make their house special. A hot glue gun will also be provided with parental supervision.
Attendees can also hear stories from members of the Jonesborough Storytelling Guild and tour the Storytelling Resource Place to see fairy clothing, fairy tale books and other treasures.
Fairy costumes are encouraged but not required.