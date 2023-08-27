It’s been a quiet week in Jonesborough. The kids are back in school, music is happening on the Square, and the Opossum’s Tale is maybe the best pub downtown. It’s been quiet all week, except last Tuesday when the storm came through and the Shanks Oak fell. Our hearts go out to those who loved her. Her falling was loud and woke us from our sleep.
My wife, Margaret, pointed out to me that the Shanks Oak was the original storyteller of our town. She, the Shanks Oak, stood in silent witness to our comings and goings. She was tall and large and could see far and wide. She observed everything happening in this town from her station at the top of the hill. Oh, the stories she could tell.
The Old Testament reading from the Revised Common Lectionary for the Thirteenth Sunday after Pentecost, Aug. 27 is Isaiah 51:1-6. Verse 6 says…
6Lift up your eyes to the heavens, and look at the earth beneath; for the heavens will vanish like smoke, the earth will wear out like a garment, and those who live on it will die like gnats; but my salvation will be forever, and my deliverance will never be ended.
The book of Isaiah provides prophetic witness to Israel’s story during three different periods of time. Isaiah provides witness for before, during, and after Babylon invaded and exiled the Israelites from their homeland. The book comprises hundreds of years of witness to not only Israel’s story of exile, but the story of all creation and humanity and how God uniquely intervened.
Every story and life has a beginning, a middle, and an end. Naturally, the Shanks Oak was no exception. In her ending, she was moved by the tears of her neighbors, so many came to visit her when she fell. She was the talk of not only our community, but of people all across the nation who learned of her falling. We’ve learned that her life spanned 500-plus years. She lived with the Cherokee Nation, dined with Presidents and saw the birth of our town and nation.
And she didn’t say much, unless you were to keen to listen. For those with the ears to hear she was a storyteller. What was her greatest story? It started like the book of Genesis and the gospel of John. … ”In the beginning.” For her story, like ancient Israel, was the story of creation, humanity. Like the Rev. John Bagwell’s beautiful poem states, she was “a part of eternal purpose.” We all are. Isaiah wrote it thousands of years ago “the earth will wear out like a garment, and those who live on it will die like gnats.” We are a moment, but we are a part of something far more profound than we can begin to comprehend. Our lives are bound up with God’s life. Isaiah proclaims God’s truth… “my salvation will be forever, and my deliverance will never be ended.” This is Jesus’ life, death, and resurrection. It’s a light and a life that is from the beginning, lives now, and is forever. It’s a grace that is prevenient, with us always, even before were aware of it. We experience this grace throughout life differently. Creation, possibly only second to the force of love, may be that way in which we experience God most. For when we sit under an old tree and feel the wind on our faces and the shade from the heat, we know God is there.
Often the end of our stories, our lives, can greatly impact generations still coming of age. The story the Shanks Oak told was our story, God’s story, all linked together. It included people and generations long since passed from this earth and us now who could scarcely be thought of by them. I wonder what may last until 500 years from now. Will there be a tree in our yards, in our town still standing? Certainly somewhere. Will she tell our story? For those who have ears to hear our story will be bound up with the Shanks Oak. It starts “in the beginning” and for generations unborn always leads to this eternal truth… “my salvation will be forever, and my deliverance will never be ended.”
Caleb Frazier is the director and campus minister of the Wesley Foundation at East Tennessee State University and is also an ordained elder in the Holston Conference of the United Methodist Church.