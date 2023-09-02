Has “Deed Book A” been stored unused on a shelf in the County Archives? Hardly.
Two years ago, on June 1, 2021, amid great fanfare, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, along with Secretary of State Tre Hargett, returned Deed Book A to Washington County. A large crowd, including a host of dignitaries accompanied by the Oak Ridge Boys, presented the book to Mayor Joe Grandy.
The crowd was informed that the volume contained a record of the first land purchase in the state on March 19, 1775. Gov. Lee used the occasion to kick off Tennessee’s yearlong celebration of 225 years of statehood. “We’re excited,” said Mayor Grandy when talking about the event and the book’s return after being kept in Nashville for 125 years.
In answer to the question posed, instead of sitting on the shelf, Deed Book A has become a key component of the archives’ Early Landowners of Tennessee Project. Lead researchers on the project are Deputy County Archivist Donna Cox Briggs and volunteer Gordon Edwards, a recipient of a Certificate of Merit from the Tennessee Historical Commission for his outstanding work in the Old Jonesborough Cemetery.
Using information found in Deed Book A and other sources, the archives began putting together a database of early settlers’ property records. Deed Book A contains patents, land grants and deeds beginning with the Watauga Purchase agreement with the Cherokee in 1775. A number of other sources were used, including files created on DeedMapper software, later deeds and research donated to the archives and various reference sources used for the biographical sketches.
Briggs explained the process recently. She said with the help of Deed Book A, “We have been given a database, done by a local researcher, and have major software to create a file showing where early land grants were located. Three items were used to get the project started: Deed Book A, DeedMapper software and the database.” The software program, DeedMapper, was one that neither Briggs nor Edwards had ever used. They contacted Frank Collins, who has had extensive experience with platting deeds and using the software. He spent a few days teaching the team how to access the information already recorded in the database and plat the deeds.
Edwards added, “It was overwhelming. There are hundreds of grants on a topographical map — over 2,000 files.” He is aided in his efforts because of his knowledge of cemetery research.
Both Briggs and Edwards said they have found that it is easy to trace the ownership of property in Washington County back to the Civil War era. However, it is difficult to go back to the original land grants. Thus far, they have collected and researched material on 15 properties.
PROJECT STARTED IN 2022
The project started in the fall of 2022. The two researchers said, “It was a few months before we came up with a plan on how to use the deed files, along with Deed Book A.” Continuing, they added that the first settlers usually followed the same steps in obtaining land.
“First, they obtained an entry, then a warrant, to do a survey. Next, a patent was issued. Finally, a land grant was given by the governor, and it was recorded.” The first deed written in what is now Tennessee was issued to Joshua Houghton by Charles Robertson, trustee of the Watauga Association. The patent located in what is now Carter County was recorded on page 4 of Deed Book A and contained 640 acres. The next entry on page 5 is also for Houghton and contains 587 acres.
Briggs and Edwards, along with County Archivist Ned Irwin, said the posting of their research on the original grants on the Washington County Archives website has resulted in a tremendous increase in the number of people using the website for research. In the following paragraphs, two of the properties are discussed: 1) Matthew Talbott, the oldest document, and 2) David Hughes, owner of Jonesborough. Readers are encouraged to go to the website at wctnarchives.org for additional details and illustrations of the properties mentioned and to read about the other entries now posted online.
MATTHEW TALBOTT
In an article online, Donna Cox Briggs wrote: “Matthew Talbott’s story must begin with an explanation of how the Washington County Archives was established. I promise it will all tie together. In 2011, the county finally determined that there was, indeed, a need for a storage facility for the county records. Ned Irwin was hired as Washington County Archivist, and he went to work, ensuring that the county had a suitable place to house the oldest records in the state of Tennessee. In the summer of 2016, I was hired as his assistant, and we formulated a plan to move the older county records from the basement of the Washington County courthouse into the newly renovated Washington County Archives, a former bank building on Main Street in Jonesborough, Tennessee.
“We began with one volunteer, Betty Jane Hylton, who was, and is still the President of the Friends of the Archives. The three of us moved large volumes on dollies, into our building. Ned and I would then shelve the volumes and prepare a guide. After a few weeks of working in this manner, we saw that we needed more volunteers to help with the loose papers. We added a couple more volunteers, and they began opening metal drawers and opening long-closed boxes, removing documents much older than we had imagined.
“The volunteers began boxing up the loose records and my phone rang endlessly. ‘You have to come and see what we’ve found!!’ was usually what they said. Ned and I would drop everything and run over to see what treasure had been located. It was during this early time that the oldest document was found. It is a promissory note from Matthew Talbott, dated 9 March, 1771. To date, it is the oldest document found in our collection.
“We knew the name, but none of us knew much about Talbott. Through online research, we discovered that he was from Virginia and was married to Mary Hale, a daughter of Nicholas Hale and Ruth Ann Long. It is likely that Matthew and his father-in-law were business partners in Virginia and moved to the Watauga Settlement together. Talbott built the first grist mill on Gap Creek about 1775.
“Talbott received two land grants, issued from North Carolina, Grants #216 and 221. Both are in the Gap Creek area of Elizabethton. North Carolina Grant #216 was issued for 500 acres, ‘at the mouth of Gap Creek’ on October 4, 1782. North Carolina Grant #221 was for 640 acres and adjoined NC Grant #216. It was described in Deed Book A as being ‘on the south side of Watogah River, on the mouth of Buflow Creek.’ The grant also mentions a corner in Andrew Taylors line, a corner Michel Hiders line, corner in John Hughes line, corner in Thomas Talbots line, on the bank of Gap Creek.
“As Indian raids were common in the Watauga Settlement, Matthew (Talbott) erected a fort, called the Watauga Fort (also called Fort Caswell) on his property. This fort was located somewhere close to the area of the DAR marker that commemorates the settlement. You can find the marker at the corner of Monument Place and West G Street in Elizabethton.
“Originally, he was a part of the Episcopal Church, but with growing resentment toward England, prior to the American Revolution, he joined the Baptist church. He became a minister, and was the first pastor of Sinking Creek Baptist Church, the oldest Baptist church in Tennessee. The small log church is in the original location and has many of the original logs intact. It is approximately three miles from Talbott’s mill, home, and fort.
“Matthew Talbott, Sr. is an accepted patriot by both the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Sons of the American Revolution. Their records indicate that he was present at the Battle of Kings Mountain.
“Talbott left our area of East Tennessee, and moved to Georgia. I was unable to confirm whether his wife was alive when he moved — online family trees showed her death as being either in Washington County NC or Georgia with varying dates. Matthew’s death date is more certain — October 12, 1812 and he is likely buried in Morgan County, Georgia, although the exact location of his grave is unknown.”
Another article by Donna Cox Briggs states:
DAVID HUGHES, OWNER OF JONESBOROUGH
“If you live or work in Jonesborough, did you ever wonder who the original owner of the land here was? Did you ever wonder whose 600-acre grant you were living or working on? Well, let me tell you — it was David Hughes!
“When we first began this project last fall, I looked on the database to see who owned downtown Jonesborough. I imagined it would be someone relatively famous in our circle of early characters here in the county. I was surprised to see that it was David Hughes, someone I believed to have only Sullivan County ties.
“David’s tombstone, a military marker, is standing in the New Bethel Cemetery in Sullivan County with a birth year of 1757. If this is true, and he is the same person, this means he was only about twenty-one years old when he received his land grant! I am getting ahead of myself. Let me start at the beginning.
“David Hughes was, by some accounts (and family trees), an immigrant from Ireland. Other accounts (and family trees) indicate that Pennsylvania was his birthplace. His pension claim states, ‘about the year 1777, he removed from the state of Pennsylvania to the frontier county of North Carolina (now Tennessee.)’ Proof of this fact is that he is listed on the 1778 and 1779 tax lists in Washington District.
“David Hughes’ wife was named Anna, and they were the parents of five children, James, William, Robert, Thomas, and Elizabeth.
“David Hughes served several short terms with the militia, amounting to twenty-one months, and he is listed as being at the Battle of Kings Mountain. He received a North Carolina land grant, #188 for 600 acres on both sides of Little Limestone in October 1782. It is recorded in Deed Book A, page 246, Washington County, Tennessee.
“Within a matter of six or seven months, he had sold 500 acres of this property to James Allison, reserving one hundred acres, ‘as the same is now laid off for the use of the town of Jonesborough and public building of the county.’ ... Between those few months, Hughes gave the land for what is now Jonesborough and what became sixty-three town lots.
“Hughes also received a Land Grant #306 for two hundred acres of land in Washington County, on ‘Cooper Creek,’ in the Piney Flats area of present-day Sullivan County.
“David Hughes moved to Sullivan County after receiving a land grant (#373) for 150 acres on Whitetop Creek, Sullivan County in 1788. It was there that he joined the New Bethel Presbyterian Church. The church was founded by Joseph Rhea in 1777, organized by Samuel Doak in 1782, and is still an active congregation today. The original house of worship was completed in July 1777, but it was destroyed by Tories in 1779. This did not deter the congregation. Log cabins served as meeting houses until 1873, when the present church was built.
“He is buried in the New Bethel Church Cemetery, as is his wife, Anna and at least two of his sons, Thomas and Robert.”
Briggs and Edwards hope to continue the project and document the properties owned by the earliest settlers of modern-day Northeast Tennessee. Deed Book A contains almost 500 pages of property records and dates from 1775-1782. The team also uses court cases and other records on file in the Washington County Archives to add stories to each landowner, if possible.
The archives’ website address is www.wctnarchives.org. The database can be accessed from the front-page menu.