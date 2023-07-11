The Washington County Farm has recently made headlines in the newspapers as well as in this month’s Storytown Radio Show.
The farm is the last remaining in the state and was originally purchased in the late 1890s. It was an active farm until 2004, when the last residents were moved to long-term care facilities. Over the years, there have been at least two in the county’s history. The first was 230 acres near what is now Blackley Creek and Glendale Roads, and the second, the current farm. Both farms cared for the poor, elderly and disabled. Those who died at the farm were buried at the farm for the most part. The current farm has two cemeteries on it, one containing 141 graves. Death records show at least 61 known people buried at the county farm on County Farm Road. The County Commission is considering selling the current County Farm. Yet this is not the first time the commission or court has considered it:
Herald and Tribune April 4, 1872
County Farm.
Some of the members of the County Court are agitating the question whether it would not be wise and judicious to sell a portion or all of the County farm, now used for the paupers of the county. We think it a wise suggestion, as there is too much land, and too much money invested to make it profitable.
Herald and Tribune Sept. 9, 1875
Ordered by the Court that J.F. Smith, W.E. Tilson and W.S. Strain be and they are herby appointed a committee, and granted authority by this Court to negotiate a sale of the county farm, and also the county jail, lot and improvements thereon, with a view of establishing a jail, a house for the accommodation of the poor, and also a County Work House, all to be, if practicable, erected on the same inclosure. Said committee will also look out ground suitable for the erection of said buildings, and make report to the next term of this Court.
Herald and Tribune Dec. 23, 1875
The work house committee are expected to make a report at the January County Court, relative to the sale of one half of the County farm and the purchase of a site for a work house.
Herald and Tribune Jan. 6, 1876
A part of the County farm, about 150 acres, was sold to Lewis Cooper, at $14 30 cts per acre.
A notice (in) the Herald and Tribune dated April 10, 1895, discussed the sale of the original county farm in the Glendale community.
County Farm for Sale and a New Location Desired
The undersigned committee having in charge negotiations with reference to the sale of the County Poor House farm situated about 11 miles west of Jonesboro, consisting of 230 acres, about half of which is cleared and the balance in timber. It is well situated and in a good state of cultivation. Bids will be entertained by the committee, subject to ratification or rejection by the Court, and it will be sold as a whole or in parcels, as may best suit purchasers, which will be hereafter determined by the Committee as to the amount and location of the parcels as they may be offered. The Committee as a whole will visit in person the County Farm onWednesday, May 1, 1895, and will be glad to meet on the premises with any and all persons that may desire to purchase on that day. Said Committee wish to negotiate with persons who may have for sale within a radius of three miles of Jonesboro, a suitable location for the County Poor Farm: 50 to 100 acres is desirable, with water, timber and good soil. Parties will confer with either the undersigned committee in person or by correspondence.
J.M. GRISHAM,
E.A. SHIPLEY,
W.B. BOWMAN,
W.R. REEVES,
E.B. MITCHELL.
Herald and Tribune Oct. 9, 1895
The County Farm.
At its session held last Monday the County Court ratified the action of the committee which had been appointed to purchase a farm for the county, to be used for an infirmary. The committee selected a portion of the Dr. Panhorst farm about three miles south of town, and now that the purchase is confirmed we suppose that necessary improvements will be made, and as soon as possible the inmates of the present infirmary will be moved. The selection is a good one. The county farm is now within easy reach of the county seat and the business belonging to it can be more closely watched and attended to with more promptness than heretofore.
Herald and Tribune Dec. 30, 1896
Mr. and Mrs. H. A. Dickerson, of Allisonia, Va., were in Jonesboro a few hours last Wednesday. They have about concluded to purchase the county farm near Christie and become residents of our county. They are such people as we need in our county, and bespeak for them a kindly welcome when they cast their lot among our people.
Herald and Tribune Dec 29, 1897
H. A. Dickenson, of Allisonia, Virginia, who bought the county farm about a year ago, was in town last week.