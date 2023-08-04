As the Jonesborough Genealogical Society continues to plan and promote the Washington County Tennessee Heritage Fair on Friday, Sept. 1, and Saturday, Sept. 2, take some time to check your knowledge on county history with a question each week.
TRIVIA:
What was the first known newspaper printed in Jonesborough?
Answer: There are at least 50 known newspapers in Washington County’s past. The oldest known newspaper printed in Jonesborough was the Newspaper and Washington Advertiser, which was published from 1800 to 1804. This was not the oldest known printed newspaper in Tennessee, as the Knoxville Gazette was first printed only nine years earlier in Rogersville, Tennessee, before moving to Knoxville. It was the vision of Southwest Territory Gov. William Blount.