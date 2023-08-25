On Sunday, Sept. 10, the State of Franklin Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) will host its 10th annual Bell Ringing Ceremony in honor of Constitution Week. The event takes place at 1:30 p.m. at Oak Hill School, located at 214 E. Sabin Drive in Jonesborough across from the Jonesborough Public Library.
The program will focus on the history of the Thirteenth Amendment to the Constitution that reads, “Neither slavery nor involuntary servitude, except as a punishment for crime whereof the party shall have been duly convicted, shall exist within the United States, or any place subject to their jurisdiction.”
The program will include music, proclamations, re-enactors and presentations on the history of enslavement and abolition in Jonesborough. Several heritage groups will be participating, including the Kings Mountain Chapter of the National Society of the Sons of the American Revolution, the Overmountain Victory Trail Association and other local chapters of the NSDAR.
Attendees are asked to bring their own chair and a bell to ring. Seating will not be provided on-site.
The Daughters of the American Revolution began the tradition of celebrating to emphasize citizens’ responsibilities for protecting and defending the Constitution. In 1955, the DAR petitioned Congress to set aside Sept. 17-23 annually to be dedicated for the observance of Constitution Week. The resolution was adopted by Congress and signed into law on Aug. 2, 1956, by President Dwight D. Eisenhower. The State of Franklin Chapter of the NSDAR has been based in Jonesborough since 1929.