Over a year ago, Gladys Cole brought me copies of photos that were taken of much larger photographs found in a home. The photographs are of John Wesley Boreing, the son of Montgomery and Rebecca Leib Boreing and his wife, Jane Hartsell Boreing, daughter of the Rev. Isaac W. Hartsell and Rebecca Brown Hartsell. The exact photo of John Wesley Boreing can be found in several sources including Union’s Heritage Vol. 2: “Our Roots” (Family Genealogy), Jacob Hartsell: 1786-1843: Author of Tennessee’s Nickname by Margaret Ellis (2006), and Cherokee Mountain People: Vol. I by Margaret Ellis Sepello (1995) and states that it was taken when it was about 25 years old, placing the photo taken about 1875.
According to Union’s Heritage Vol. 2: “Our Roots” (Family Genealogy), “John W. Boreing 1843-1907 and wife Elizabeth Jane Hartsell Boreing 1850-1893 were faithful members of UNION church many years. John was an elder and Sunday school teacher. They were married 13 Nov 1869 and began their marriage living in the home of his parents near Lamar. Jane’s father, the Rev. Isaac W. Hartsell, was a wealthy land owner and gave Jane a 79-acre tract that lay along Charlie Hicks Road opposite UNION Cemetery. They built a large two-story frame house on the property in sight of UNION. John W. Boring served a postmaster (February, TN) near Garbers and was a member of the County Court. As a justice of the peace, he performed marriage rites for numerous couples. John W. Boreing descended from the British emigrant JOHN BOREING, who was born in England and came to Baltimore, MD, where he married and reared a family...[He] served as a 2nd Lieutenant, Company G, 4th Tennessee Infantry – Federal Army during the Civil War. He was a highly respected member of UNION and his name appears often in the records of the Annual Christian Church Meetings 1880-1905. He and wife Jane Hartsell were the parents of 11 children. They and 8 of their children were buried at UNION.”
According to the History of Washington County, Tennessee (2001), “The February Post Office was established on April 28, 1884, at the corner of Bill Jones and Cherokee Roads. The first postmaster was John W. Boring. Boring was a member of the county court and a veteran of the Union Army. He married Jane Hartsell, daughter of the Reverend Isaac W. Hartsell… On July 5, 1889, the February Post Office was discontinued and the mail was routed through Jonesborough.”
John’s grandfather, Greenberry Boreing, married 11 Oct. 1807 to Mary Ruble and lived near the Watauga River at Boones Creek. Greenberry and Mary are buried in the Allison-Boreing-Hodges Cemetery on Pickins Bridge Road. Greenberry was a veteran of the War of 1812 as a private in Captain Andrew Lawson’s Company, 3rd Regiment of Johnson’s East Tennessee Militia.
Yet, on Jane’s side, much can be said also about the Hartsell family. Jane’s father, the Rev. Isaac W. Hartsell, and mother, Rebecca Brown Hartsell, both came from prominent Washington County families. Isaac was a minister at Union Church in the 1860s and 1870s. According to Cherokee Mountain People: Vol. I by Margaret Ellis Sepello (1995), “Isaac W. Hartsell (1821-1876), was a famous preacher who served as a circuit riding minister for the Christian Co-op. He was a talented orator, able to move his audience from laughter to tears. He was pastor of Union Church of Christ several years. Census data show that he was the wealthiest man in the area. He farmed and operated his grist mill on Cherokee road (near Oliver Edwards Road intersection.). The Hartsell mill, powered by a large over-shot wheel, was in operation over fifty years. Remnants of the foundation remain along the creek. A spacious large two-story home was built by Issac W. Hartsell near the grist mill at the intersection of Oliver Edwards and Cherokee roads. It remains a landmark in the community and is still occupied.” This home was built circa 1874, and at the same time the brick for the Union Church was made of the same clay, making the rich wine colored church bricks at the same time as the Hartsell House. According to the History of Washington County, Tennessee (2001), “During 1876-circa-1878, a sturdy brick church was built from hand-molded bricks that were fired on the site with Adolphus Benfield tending the furnace. Members of the Hartsell, Harvey, Denton, Green and other families helped with construction. First Union trustees were Jefferson Perkins, Isaac W. Hartsell, and Absolom Scott. The church was damaged by fire in 1963,” [yet still stands and has undergone some restoration over the past years – CFB].
While Jacob Hartsell: 1786-1843: Author of Tennessee’s Nickname by Margaret Ellis (2006) suggests, Isaac Washington Hartsell “to have been a gifted man with many talents. Like his father [Captain Jacob Hartsell – the nickname giver of the state of Tennessee – CFB], he was a talented mechanic, lumberman and miller. Old ledgers of business firms in Washington County often show “Paid Isaac W. Hartsell to set and hook up gears”… Early tax lists show Jacob Hartsell as one of the wealthiest men in the county. Son Isaac was the richest man in his district many years, with a listing of $15,000 real estate and $10,000 personal property. The basis for the Hartsell wealth was the sawmill lumber business. They live at a time when people were building frame houses instead of log cabins. Tennessee business records show Isaac listed as a “manufacturer who had to pay the privilege tax each year to operate.” He not only operated saw mills but grist mills as well.” Isaac was the son of Captain Jacob Hartsell and Nancy Million Hartsell. He married his wife Rebecca, daughter of William Brown and granddaughter of Jacob Brown Jr. and great granddaughter of Col. Jacob Brown, the trader, on Sept. 10, 1842. They had 11 children.
The Boreing name is still familiar in the Cherokee community. The store of Ralph, John Wesley and Jane’s son, still stands just down the hill from Speedwell Cemetery. Opened in the 1930s. Ralph Boreing ran his store, where he sold gasoline and kerosene. He also was a farmer, and followed his father’s footsteps as a member of the county court. Today, many others probably would recognize other members of the Boreing family, including Forrest Boreing, a former county commissioner, who is the great grandson of John W. and Jane H. Boreing.