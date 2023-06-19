Nineteenth century baseball was considerably different from the game we know today; however, across the nation teams are forming to pay homage to the historic game as part of the Vintage Base Ball Association.
According to historians, American baseball evolved from an English game known as “rounders.” In 1842 New York City, the infamous Knickerbocker Base Ball Club was formed.
In 1845, it was the Knickerbockers who began the process of setting official rules they would play by. One such rule was to establish foul territory. By the late-1850s, more than two dozen clubs in present-day Manhattan and Brooklyn began to play the Knickerbocker-style of baseball.
At the end of 1857, the National Association of Base-Ball Players was formed.
Even during the Civil War years, baseball continued to be played. Interest and popularity of the game grew immensely during the post-war years. Teams began forming all over the nation over the course of the next 50 years, including Jonesboro.
The popularity of baseball only increased over the years, and clubs began to regularly charge spectators. By charging to see games, it would attract more attention to the sport.
Today, Vintage Base Ball is tipping a cap to the popular pastime and mimicking the style of baseball that one would see throughout America (including Jonesboro) over 160 years ago.
According to the VBBA, “Teams competing today wear period reproduction uniforms, use period authentic equipment and follow baseball rules from the 19th century in order to accurately present the history of baseball to the public.”
Games can be seen almost 12 months out of each year at open-air museums, living history villages, Civil War reenactments and city parks and are played in over 20 states including Canada.
“The mission of the VBBA is to preserve, perpetuate, and promote the game of baseball as it was played during its formative years in the nineteenth century and other historic eras,” VBBA officials said. “Proper rules interpretation is an important aspect to our game. VBBA member clubs have access not only to vintage rules with interpretation but also to game historians and more.”
The old Jonesboro uniforms are sometimes worn by town tour guides in the summer.