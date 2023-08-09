On Thursday night, August 10 at 6:30 p.m. at the Washington County Tennessee Public Library, the Jonesborough Genealogical Society will host Cheryl A. Christensen Bennett for our next installment in our Back 2 the Basics: Genealogical Techniques Workshop Series. Cheryl will be doing a program entitled, "Narrative Genealogy: A Cookbook, a Lawsuit & a Stranger’s Diary: Unusual Places to Find your family History."
Cheryl A. Christensen Bennett was born in Long Beach, California and raised in Santa Ana, California. She graduated from the Cal State Fullerton with a degree in psychology and business administration. She retired from the County of Orange (CA) where she was a liaison between the County, Foster Care providers and adoptive parents. Her job consisted of research, budgeting, and communication.
She was raised in a creative environment and her ancestry reflects, what must be a genetic component, to adventure and the arts - literature, visual arts, theater, and music (although she tried, she did not receive the music gene).
Cheryl wrote and “published” her first weekly neighborhood newspaper when she was in elementary school. During that same time period she wrote, and of course starred, in many plays which her family endured for the sake of creativity. Still in elementary school, she spent long hours in the public library researching Ancient Egypt, the Titanic, and Edgar Allen Poe for no reason other than she was intrigued and it brought her joy.
Her adult research and writing has spanned the gamut – from the very dry County of Orange procedural manuals and nonprofits formation paperwork, to newspaper reporting, poetry, daily journal keeping and author of ten family history books as well as one on the Broyles, Bashor & Bennett Mill.
She is a photographer. Her work has appeared in numerous exhibitions and collections. She has a special interest in documenting the surviving grist mills in Washington County, TN as well as the changing landscape around her. She incorporates her photography into her family history books.
She has been a lifelong volunteer. This led to her position as treasurer of Long Beach Arts (est. 1924). Her experience there encouraged her to create The Second City Council, an art gallery and performance space which was in operation from 2000 – 2012. It featured the work of California artists and was juried by prestigious art professionals from major art institutions and organizations. Its mission was to explore issues that affect the community through the vehicle of art, provide free art workshops and to serve as a free space for others good works.
Her serious interest in Genealogy began about 18 years ago. She has been a JGS member shortly after coming to Tennessee in 2016 when she and her husband, Dwight, bought the Broyles, Bashor and Bennett Mill (Broylesville) and established a nonprofit. It is dedicated to researching and preserving the history (people, places, and events) of Broylesville since its 1783 beginning and the mill itself. Cheryl is the 5th great granddaughter of both Nicholas & Cyrus Broyles. Cheryl is also researching all the mills which ever existed in Washington County. All this information is housed in the mill’s collaborative research center.
She has been married to Dwight, an artist metalsmith, for 30 years this Halloween (a story in itself).
She looks forward to sharing what she has learned about narrative genealogy, its wider importance, and the unusual places you can find tidbits which then open whole new areas of research.