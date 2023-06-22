An elegant meal on a train diner car event is coming up on Friday, June 23, and Saturday, June 24, in Jonesborough, Tennessee’s oldest town. Proceeds from ticket sales will help fund the restoration program of Watauga Valley’s historic rail passenger cars and fund new exhibits and educational experiences at the Chuckey Depot Museum at Jonesborough. The museum is housed in the former Southern Railway train depot at 110 S. 2nd Ave. in Jonesborough, which Watauga Valley Railroad Historical Society & Museum (WVRHS&M), the town of Jonesborough and the Heritage Alliance partnered to relocate and preserve.
The highlight of the event will be an elegant meal in WVRH&M’s vintage dining car “Moultrie,” followed by stories from an authentic railroad storyteller. This unique opportunity allows young and old alike to relive a bygone era. If you have never been in a real railroad passenger car, this is your chance.
The Moultrie Dining Car reflects the golden years of passenger train travel. It was originally owned by Atlantic Coast Line Railroad.
Please note: The Moultrie dining car will be in the rail yard on static display and will not move.
The car was built before the American with Disabilities Act, and due to its historic significance and age, it is exempt from ADA compliance requirements. Please consider suitability when ordering tickets.
Lunch will be served at noon on Friday, June 23, and noon Saturday, June 24. Diners may choose a table for two or four. Parties with fewer than four will be seated with other diners. You must pick a seating time and entree option when purchasing tickets. Option 1: gourmet chicken salad, option 2: turkey and bacon club on buttery croissants and garnished with leaf lettuce and tomato slices accompanied by pasta salad. Lunches are served with a fresh baked cookie or brownie.
Dinner will be served at 5 and 7 p.m. on Friday, June 23, and Saturday, June 24. Diners may choose a table for two or four as available. Parties with fewer than four will be seated with other diners. You must pick a seating time and an entree option when purchasing tickets. Option 1: oven-fried chicken, option 2: spiral-sliced ham; option 3: vegetarian pasta primavera. The chicken and ham entrees are served with rosemary roasted potatoes and green beans and served with salad. All meals include your dessert selection from an assortment of cakes.
Due to limited parking at the rail yard, all patrons for lunch each day will park at the Washington County Library at 200 Sabin Drive in Jonesborough. All patrons for dinner each day will park at the Jonesborough Senior Center, 307 E. Main St., and will be shuttled a short distance to and from the dining cars at no charge. A map will be sent to you for your assigned parking location. Please dress casually for comfort while boarding, dining and listening to the storytelling.
All tickets must be purchased in advance. Lunch tickets are $30 per person, and dinner tickets are $60 per person. Tickets are available at the Jonesborough Visitors Center, located at 117 Boone St., or by calling (423) 753-1010 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Tickets may also be purchased online at www.jonesborough.com/tickets. Refunds are not available.