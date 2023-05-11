Sometimes we forget what a privilege it is to live and work in Jonesborough. It is a special town that has fought hard to keep its identity and institutions at the center of any decisions that have been made to move the town forward.
While doing tours in Jonesborough when we turn onto Main Street, we usually ask our visitors what their first impressions are of our historic town. Many mention the well-preserved churches and courthouse, others notice that the beautiful street scene is not obstructed by powerlines and signs. They have no idea the time, meetings and planning that went into the preservation of the historic district, but they love the feel of the town.
We are a small town with a big story, and the Herald and Tribune has done a great job in documenting the town’s history for over 150 years. It is the second oldest newspaper in Tennessee. It is nice to hear people say that they enjoy sitting down with this small newspaper and catching up on local news. Getting away from the fast pace of computers and texting and just reading the stories about their neighbors, their schools and businesses and the people who make up the community called Jonesborough.
The churches and courthouse remind us of the influence religion and law and order had on building a town that had character. The Herald and Tribune is one of the institutions that make up the fabric within which our citizens, businesses, political parties and economy operate and provide a framework of rules and social norms and understood processes that are necessary to survive and thrive. Our newspaper reminds us weekly of all the small stories that make up the big story of the oldest town in Tennessee.
The Herald and Tribune has been a positive influence in Jonesborough, reminding us through its many articles that a successful future is built on learning from our past.