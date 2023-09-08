When I am called to duty, God, whenever flames may rage;
Give me the strength to save some life, whatever be its age.
Help me embrace a little child before it’s too late
Or save an older person from the horror of that fate.
Enable me to be alert and hear the weakest shout,
And quickly and efficiently to put the fire out.
I want to fill my calling to give the best in me,
To guard my every neighbor and protect their property.
And if, according to my fate, I am to lose my life;
Please bless with your protecting hand my children and my wife.