Shortly after arriving at David Crockett three years ago, Dylan Callahan found common ground with the school’s star athlete.

But it wasn’t just a football connection. It was rooted in a staple from a bygone era: gospel music.

“It was Prince Kollie’s senior year, so I had a good Christian athlete to look up to,” Callahan said. “He would talk to me after practices and games. We would talk about church. I asked him what type of music he listened to, and he sent me a bunch of Christian old-gospel music. I really liked that. I knew he was somebody I could look up to and somebody I could trust.”

Callahan said Kollie didn’t express an air of superiority to him — even though Kollie was a national-level college recruit who would earn first-team All-American honors, win the high school Butkus Award and go on to sign with Notre Dame.

“He took me under his wing when I started getting reps at scout running back,” Callahan said. “I thought it was real cool for somebody getting looked at by colleges like he was to still be focused on God. Another teammate, Brenden Reid, was a good Christian, too.”

Kollie — who has transferred to Vanderbilt — had a strong impact on Callahan. And the younger player eventually grew into a senior leader for the Pioneers.

“I have tried my best to take younger players under my wing,” said Callahan, who will join his teammates in Friday’s Musket Bowl against Daniel Boone. “I feel we have good athletes for the future.”

Crockett head coach Hayden Chandley said Callahan has succeeded thanks to toughness and grit that can’t be coached.

“He plays as hard as anyone I’ve had the opportunity to coach,” Chandley said. “He truly cares for his teammates and wants to help bring along the younger kids who are going to be in his shoes in a year or two. He does whatever you ask him to do.”

STAYING THE COURSE

Callahan is a 5-foot-11, 162-pound senior running back and defensive back who has rushed for 200 yards over two games. He has also scored a pair of touchdowns and totaled 14 tackles.

That’s a good start to the season, and Callahan said he’s hoping for more success. But there’s more to life than football, and Callahan has been pursuing weightier matters.

When he’s not on the football field, he said one of the most likely places to find him is in church.

“I like to go to church,” said Callahan, who is a native of Jonesborough. “I go as much as I possibly can. I have been going to Nolichuckey Baptist Church. I also go with Coach Chandley to Cherry Grove Baptist. I’ve been going there with the youth group on Wednesday and Sunday nights. Good comes out of the Lord, and being able to go to church with your coach is pretty cool.”

Callahan said he also enjoys hanging out with family and working out at the gym. Also, he said he enjoys competing in mixed martial arts.

“I like contact sports,” he said. “I like being able to hit and see the hits coming. I feel like it helps me, even for football, seeing punches thrown and having to react.”

THE FUTURE

Graduation day isn’t too far in the distance, and Callahan said he tries to stay ahead of his study work.

“Grades come before football, or you can’t play football,” he said. “So I try to get that taken care of after practices and before games.”

The next step in Callahan’s life could be in service to the country.

“I’m not turning down any offers or looks for football,” he said. “But I’m really looking into the military, either the Army or the Marines. I’m also looking at the airborne Rangers. It would give me something to look forward to, where there will always be a challenge. I just feel like the Lord has put it on my heart to serve in the military.”

INFLUENCES

Narrowing down the list of people who have been positive influences wasn’t easy, Callahan said.

“My uncle (Chad Nelson), he’s a good Christian man who was in the Army,” Callahan said. “I look up to him a lot. And my papaw, Buddie Callahan, helped guide me spiritually through school and football.

“It’s hard to only mention a few because everyone in my family all have played a big part, like my mom helping me with making sure I have what I need, and my dad also.”