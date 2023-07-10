Westminster Presbyterian Church members in Johnson City celebrated the church’s 40th anniversary of worship and ministry Sunday morning, June 25, with a special panel discussion, worship service and luncheon.
Several members who were present during the church’s first year — Ron Scott, Betty Skaggs, Sandy Smith, and Tom Torbett — recounted memories and changes at the church over the years. Westminster’s senior pastor, Dr. Andrew Wyatt, moderated this panel discussion, which also included the church’s previous pastor, Dr. James Richter and his wife, Linda. Former associate pastor the Rev. Rick Searle assisted during the worship service. Afterward, members enjoyed a picnic lunch indoors and outdoors.
Westminster was organized beginning in 1982 by a group of Presbyterian families who desired to follow the inerrant word of God in the body of Christ, adhering to the Westminster Confession of Faith and the Larger and Shorter Catechisms system of doctrine. The first Sunday worship service was held at the former Tri-Cities Christian School building on Wesley Street on June 26, 1983, with about 170 worshippers in attendance and with Dr. Larry Spargimino as pastor. Since that time, senior pastors at the church have included the Rev. Brian Johnston; the Rev. Ben Konopa Jr.; Dr. Richter; and Dr. Wyatt.
In July 1984, the congregation authorized the purchase of land at 2343 Knob Creek Road for construction of the current church building; the first service was held here in 1988. A stained-glass window at the front of the sanctuary depicts a cross with a grapevine, to represent Jesus Christ as the “vine” for fruitful ministry in the body of believers.
The church has grown steadily since then, requiring purchase of additional acreage, an addition to the building and completion of the balcony. Children’s programs have expanded with annual Vacation Bible Schools and Christmas musicals. In 2004, the church also added the “Westminster Kids’ Early Learning Program,” an educational preschool program for ages 15 months to 4 years old.
Westminster has hosted many fellowship and community outreach events over the years, including fall festivals, picnics, camping trips, sports teams and dinners. The Women of Westminster (WOW) have served the church family in hospitality, member outreach/caring activities, and women’s conferences for spiritual growth.
The coronavirus pandemic interrupted in-person worship services briefly in 2020. The congregation met outside in the parking lot for worship for several months before resuming indoor services. Due to growth in attendance, the church now hosts two Sunday morning worship services.
In 2021, the church adopted a new logo, showing the steeple against the backdrop of the mountains, describing Westminster as a “church family grounded in truth and growing in Christ.” Westminster members and pastoral staff revived the Easter sunrise service in 2022 and again in 2023, joining members/pastors of other churches on the hillside above Westminster’s parking lot.
Westminster Presbyterian Church is committed to missions, generously supporting missionaries around the world and ministering to the local community, through Faith Promise contributions. The church currently provides financial aid and prayer for more than 50 missionaries with various mission organizations.
The theme of the 40th anniversary—“Celebrating God’s Faithfulness in the Past ... Anticipating His Plans for Our Future”—reflects the Scripture verse cited in Westminster’s statement of faith in 1983: “Not to us, O Lord, not to us, but to your name give glory, for the sake of your steadfast love and your faithfulness.” (Psalm 115:1 ESV)
“For four decades, Westminster has had a strong church community, a firm theology based on the Bible, a heart for missions, and a keen desire to follow Jesus Christ,” Wyatt said. “We welcome visitors to join us as we worship the Triune God together and share our lives with one another.”
Westminster Presbyterian Church is a member of the Presbyterian Church in America (PCA) denomination. For more information about Westminster, go to wpcjc.org or call (423) 283-4643. The church is located at 2343 Knob Creek Road in Johnson City.