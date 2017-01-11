Three men rob Chuckey Roadrunner

By MARINA WATERS

Staff Writer

mwaters@heraldandtribune.com

The Washington County Sheriff’s office is investigating the robbery of the Roadrunner Market at 2602 Highway 107 in Chuckey, Tennessee.

Washington County Sheriff Ed Graybeal said three men entered the building on Jan. 4 at 11:59 p.m. with ski masks and two handguns. The men demanded the clerk open the safe, but after he was unable to do so, the men escaped with an undetermined amount of cash from the register as well as nine cases of Budlight and 60 cartons of Newport cigarettes.

Graybeal said his team hasn’t had to deal with an occurrence like this in a while.

“It’s been a long time. Our guys do a lot of extra patrols on closed businesses and open businesses,” Graybeal said. “This just happened. I don’t think we’ve had one at the Roadrunner on 107 in I couldn’t tell you how long it’s been.”

A K-9 unit was also called to the scene and an investigation is still underway. The sheriff also said location was a factor.

“The thing about that situation there—if you know anything about 107—once they leave that lot, it’s dark,” Graybeal said. “There’s roads everywhere. But our guys responded good, we called our detective bureau out and they pulled up all the videos.”

Anyone with any information about the suspects or the robbery should contact the Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at 423-788-1414.