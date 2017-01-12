Student blood drive pays off

By MARINA WATERS

David Crockett High School senior Ashlea Reaves teamed up with Marsh Regional Blood Center to help raise scholarship money and collect blood donations for the blood center.

During the drive on Thursday, Jan. 5, at Jonesborough’s local Food City, Reaves registered 34 people and received 25 units of blood for Marsh. Because she reached 25 units, she has been entered in a scholarship drawing along with the other students who coordinated their own Holiday Hero Blood Drive event.

“I owe a huge thank you to Marsh for giving me this opportunity, Food City for allowing the blood drive to be there and everyone that came out and donated,” Reaves said. “I think it was a huge success and it reached many people in the community. I also had so much support throughout the process of getting the drive together, and I’m so thankful for that.”

These Holiday Hero Blood Drives were designed to aid both Marsh and local high school students. If a student can rally 25 units of blood, he or she is put in a drawing for $500. At 50 units, the student automatically gets a $500 scholarship to help pay for a college education. The community also played a role in Reaves’ event.

“We just wanted to thank the Jonesborough community for coming out and helping Ashlea and Marsh,” the blood center’s marketing and recruitment coordinator Maci Andrews said. “There were people who stood outside the bus in the cold and waited to give because the bus was so full.”

Reaves is interested in neonatal nursing. So the blood drive was also an opportunity to combine her interest with working for the donations and scholarship aid with her career goal in mind.

“I enjoyed the fact that people in the community are still willing to help others out, and this is such a great way to do so,” Reaves said. “Seeing everyone come together for such a good cause just made me that much more eager to get into the medical field myself.”