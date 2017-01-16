Senior Center snags another grant

By LISA WHALEY

Publisher

lwhaley@heraldandtribune.com

Jonesborough Senior Center will soon be nearly $25,000 richer, thanks to a grant recently awarded from the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee.

According to information presented to the Jonesborough Board of Mayor & Aldermen Monday night, the senior center was selected for the one-time grant award from among nearly 125 applications.

Of the funds — $24,469 total — $8,216 will go to sound equipment for the center; $11,253 will go toward an acoustical tile system for the large arts and crafts room; and $5,000 will be used as a revolving story fund.

Town Administrator Bob Browning said the grant is funded at 100 percent and requires no match.

“We applied at the first of December,” Browning said. “They only gave us two weeks.”

Yet the purpose of the grant seemed tailor-made for Tennessee’s oldest town, he said. “They sort of wanted to have a story-base to it, which is right up our alley.”

At issue for the center was being better able to ensure all members could be able to clearly hear, understand and take part in the numerous ongoing activities.

Grant funds also fit well with the center’s plan to develop a sustainable way to collect, perform and publish local stories of seniors, especially veterans, Browning said.

The good news is just one more achievement for a center that closed its first year with a growing membership, ongoing and various accolades and awards.

“We’re having trouble keeping up with them,” Browning said.