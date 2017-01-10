Crockett’s holiday hopes dashed at Arby’s Classic

By MARINA WATERS

The Pioneers were outscored at the Arby’s Classic Basketball tournament at Tennessee High School by the Christ School Greenies.

The Pioneers suffered a 80-54 loss to the Arden, North Carolina squad. Crockett’s Josh Releford led the Pioneers with 21 points while Florida native and Pioneer newcomer Abe Strunk had 10, and Mchale Bright came in with 9.

The Pioneer loss could be chalked up to missed free throws or 31 of the 36 missed 3-pointers attempted by Crockett, but Kingsport native Matt Halvorsen for the Christ School Greenies may have played the largest part in the the Pioneer’s defeat.

Halvorsen scored 25 points for Christ School and went 4 for 4 from the free throw line. Meanwhile, shooting was the Pioneer’s downfall.

“We competed well but unfortunately did not shoot the basketball as well as we would have liked,” Pioneer head coach John Good said.

During day two of the Arby’s Classic, the Pioneers then went on to play Tabernacle Baptist Academy from the Bahamas. The Tabernacle Falcons defeated Crockett 74-31 in the Wednesday game at Viking Hall.

However, Good chalks up the losses to another opportunity to further his team’s experience.

“[The games were] great competition that will help us in the second half of the year,” Good said.