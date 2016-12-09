Crockett crashes in DB match

By MARINA WATERS

Staff Writer

mwaters@heraldandtribune.com

Any hopes Crockett’s basketball teams had of coming out on top in the conference opener against Kingsport foe Dobyns-Bennett were dashed Friday night.

The boys team wasn’t convinced by the time their 33-19 lead in the second quarter had the Pioneers thinking they were on the brink of an upset against the fellow Big Seven conference opponent — that is until they hit overtime.

“It was great to watch if you didn’t care who won the game,” Good said. “They played their best game of the year and we competed really hard but made some untimely mistakes.”

The Indians have landed at the second spot in the preseason poll and proved their worth after the Pioneer’s Josh Releford landed Crockett in the lead with 67-66. But Releford had his fifth foul of the night and exited the game with less than two minutes left before the game went into overtime.

As for the Indians, it was up to Marae Foreman to tie the game at 68-68. Foreman then went 4-for-4 at the free-throw line to assist in the Indians’ overtime victory in Jonesborough.

“Josh Releford played well and Paul Arrowood rebounded the way we thought he is able to do,” Good said. “I see growth in this team each time out.”

Dobyns-Bennett also had five double-digit scorers with Zack Griffin and freshman Riamello Wadsworth at 14, Jordin Webb with 12 and Hayden Cassell with 10.

The girls team, however, may have suffered a worse fate.

Dobyns-Bennett took the lead and kept it away from the Lady Pioneers resulting in a 59-30 loss for the home squad.

“We knew it was going to be tough. We got down early,” head coach Marty Storey said. “We come out and we’re sort of lackadaisical and we end up getting behind by 15 points. Then we try to fight but we don’t have that type of scoring punch.”

By the time a 34-9 lead for the Lady Indians ended the second half, the future of the game looked bleak for the Lady Pioneers.

Dobyns-Bennett’s Lily Griffith scored 10 of the 15 points she scored throughout the night in the first quarter to assist the lady indians. Kassie Lowe was the only lady pioneer to reach double digit points throughout the game.

Both Crockett teams will host Tennessee High at home on Friday Dec. 9.