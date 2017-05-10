Boone, Crockett battle before conference tournament play

By MARINA WATERS

Staff Writer

mwaters@heraldandtribune.com

The Daniel Boone High School Lady Trailblazers met once again with the David Crockett High School Lady Pioneers on the diamond Monday May 1 for a Washington County match up.

Boone defeated Crockett 6-2 after Boone’s Rachel Vittetoe began the 11-hit run for the Lady Trailblazers in the second inning and went 3-3 with one RBI double for the night. Lexi McDowell, Ashley Starnes, Kristen Hall, Jaclyn Painter and Mckenzie Gibson all crossed the plate to overtake the Lady Pioneers.

Boone’s Savannah Russell got the win in the circle giving up six hits and earning three strikeouts. Kara Weems gave up 11 hits and earned five strikeouts for the Crockett squad.

However, now both Washington County teams are knee-deep in the conference tournament.

Boone took down Sullivan Central 11-2 at Dobyns-Bennett on Monday May 8 in the Big 7 Conference tournament. The Lady Blazers took over in the second inning 5-1 after Central gave up three errors and a walk. Jenkins (who went 2-3 at the plate) had a two-run single and Ashley Starnes’ sacrifice fly set the Boone squad on top. Jenkins led the team in RBIs with three followed by Russell with two for the night.

Crockett also represented Washington County by defeating Sullivan Central 10-0 on, Dobyns-Bennett 12-1, Tennessee High 10-0, and Dobyns-Bennett once again 1-0.

The Crockett squad’s latest matchup against D-B resulted in a shutout from Weems. Maggie Anderson scored the lone run from either team on a pass ball in in the bottom of the fifth inning. Anderson, Reagan Miller, Maddie Roy and Weems all tallied hits during throughout the night.

The Big 7 Conference tournament will continue this week.