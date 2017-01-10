Artists to share skills in drawing, painting classes

From STAFF REPORTS

Drawing and Print Making classes will begin Monday, Jan. 30, and Tuesday, February 1, respectively, and will be taught by Sharon Squibb. Squibb received her BFA from the University of Tennessee, her MFA from the University of Cincinnati, and her MAT from East Tennessee State University. She lived in New York City, working as a non-fiction and art book editor for Random House, among other publishing houses. A woman of many talents, while in New York, Sharon performed several one-woman shows, as well as “Don’t Tell Mama” on 44th Street. She also performed in several shows in the West Village. After a successful decade in New York City, she relocated to Jonesborough, where she has shown her fine art work in Jonesborough’s Juried Art Shows, The Women’s Fund Art Shows and more. In her personal art making, she has worked extensively with drawing, printmaking, and painting media, and particularly enjoys exploring the figure as subject matter. Ms. Squibb is also involved at the Jonesborough Repertory Theatre as an artist. She has been teaching art at University High School in Johnson City since 2000, and has been a faculty member of Jonesborough’s Mary B. Martin Program for the Arts at the McKinney Center since the center opened its doors.

Studio Art, with a focus on oil painting, and with an introduction to drawing, watercolor, and acrylic, begins Monday, Jan. 30, and will be taught by Bill Bledsoe. Bledsoe is a working artist, and is known for his work in creating the paintings and posters for the National Storytelling Festival for more than 23 years. While in the military, Bledsoe was an official artist for the United States Air Force, for which he received the Achievement Medal and the Award of Excellence for his artistic contributions upholding the moral of his fellow airman and commanding officers.

Bledsoe has worked for the Walt Disney Company as an assistant to Emmy-award winning director of the television mini-series Roots, Charles Bennett. Bledsoe has illustrated numerous children’s books, including “Everyone Has a Story to Tell” by Rebecca Isbell and Marilyn Buchanan. He has designed public murals including those in the pavilion on Boone Street in Jonesborough, and has been commissioned to paint the portraits of dignitaries from across the United States. He received his MFA in Studio Art and Graphic Design from East Tennessee State University, and serves as head of the secondary studio arts program at Providence Academy.

Charcoal Portraits from Photograph begins Thursday, Feb. 2, and is taught by Janet Browning. Browning taught art in public schools for seven years, before founding ArtSmart Inc., an after school art enrichment program that later became KidSmart. This program operated in eight states and employed over one hundred teaching artists. Browning has also worked as a portrait artist in resort areas, on cruise ships, and in malls. After twenty years of this work, Browning began focusing on buying art from all over the world, with a particular passion for traditional arts of the indigenous tribes in the Amazon area. Browning makes several visits each year to deep jungle locations along the Amazon, along with a guide, and participates in fair trade with these indigenous artists. She has also recently been visiting other places, such as Nepal, where she has started discovering fabric artists. She owns Hands Around the World, a shop on Main Street selling handmade art items from these locations and others around the globe. She received her degree in Art and Education from East Tennessee State University.

Rounding out the painting and drawing classes is the Watercolors course, beginning Tuesday, Jan. 31, taught by Ginny Wall. Wall spent most of her life in the far north of Minnesota, where her appreciation for nature began. Her artwork largely depicts her interpretations of natural things that inspire her.

While most of her work centers on realism, she also has a focus on more experimental, impressionistic work involving mixed medium, collage, print-making and calligraphy. She has been featured in numerous art shows and exhibits over the last ten years, and has won several awards for her work. She has been published, and has a huge following on Pinterest, where hundreds of her watercolors are featured.

Registration for these classes and others continues through Jan. 21. Registration forms are available at the McKinney Center in Jonesborough on 103 Franklin Avenue, and can be found online, along with the full catalog of classes on the Town of Jonesborough website at: http://www.jonesboroughtn.org/images/2017_Spring_Class_CatalogRV_9_003.pdf

For more information, email Theresa Hammons at: theresah@jonesboroughtn.org. or call 423-753-0562.