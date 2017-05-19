Track team blazes a trail to state tournament

From STAFF REPORTS

The Daniel Boone High School track team had eight athletes qualify for the state tournament on Saturday, May 13.

Junior runner Maria Chellah will compete in the 400-meter race while Sophomore Caitlin Cutshall will compete in the pole vault competition at the state tournament.

Senior Ryan Jacomet will also compete in the pole vault competition while junior Noah Shelton does the high jump and senior Ben Varghese competes in the 1600 and 3200-meter individual races.

Varghese will join senior Zac Branham, senior Caleb Sells and sophomore Matt Huff in the 4×800 relay.