Sydney Fox is ready to work

By MARINA WATERS

Staff Writer

mwaters@heraldandtribune.com

It’s taken work.

From becoming a three-year starter for the David Crockett Lady Pioneer softball team to working hard in the classroom in order to continue her academic and softball career at Walters State Community College, Sydney Fox knows what it means to work for a goal.

“As a young child, I always wanted to play softball. From a young age, I just always wanted to,” Fox said. “For a while I thought I wasn’t going to be able to. I’ve been playing forever, but we reached out to Walters State and they really wanted me and Reagan (Miller). It’s very exciting to be able to go to the next level.”

Fox and Miller will both become Senators after competing on the diamond for the Lady Pioneers, who finished their final game against Morristown East in regionals last season.

The Lady Pioneers hadn’t made it to regionals in over 10 years, but senior leader Fox is ready to get back on the dirt for David Crockett to continue her teams’ season for as long as she can.

“We made it to regionals for the first time in a really long time,” Fox said. “This year, I’m really excited to be able to play with all my teammates and all my friends to try to get as far as we can. Hopefully we’ll get a big ol’ Big 7 Conference Championship. We’re gonna work towards it.”

Fox was all-conference her sophomore and junior season and has tallied a .373 batting average since her start at Crockett. At the plate she’s also earned 54 RBIs and 11 home runs. But she hasn’t just been a leader for the Lady Pioneers softball team; she’s also been a force on the volleyball court.

“I’ve played softball for so much longer and my family has always played softball or baseball. Volleyball was always like to get away from softball,” Fox said. “Volleyball was a big part of my life. I’ll always have it and always go back to it, but softball is my life.”

As she gears up for her final season as a Pioneer, Fox is ready to change it up a bit; though she’s played most games as a catcher for David Crockett, she’s ready to explore the outfield more this season and when she gets to Walters State.

“This year we’re trying to get to where another catcher will catch and I’ll be able to play the outfield because that’s where I want to play in college. That’s where I play in summer ball,” Fox explained. “I enjoy the outfield a lot more than catching. But if I’m needed as a catcher, I’m more than happy to do it. Whatever helps.”

For Fox it’s not just about where she’s playing, but also about who is playing beside her. Fox played with her older sister, Sam Fox, at Crockett while also getting to still hit the field with her best friends.

“You find out how good of a teammate your family is because I’d never played sports with her. Playing with her, we really just bonded and we played excellent together,” Fox said. “Coming in after her was one of my best friends, Kara Weems. She’s my pitcher. She’s like my best friend. It’s just incredible to go through all the experiences with the people I’m closest to.”

Though having her family, friends and fellow Crockett Pioneers rallying around the senior softball player, Fox wanted to make it clear not only what, but who inspired her hard work as an athlete.

“Out of all of my trials and everything, God is the thing that put me through all of it. That’s the reason why I’m going (to Walters State),” Fox said. “I feel like it’s for the glory of him instead of for the glory of my coaches or parents or my team or anything.”