From STAFF REPORTS

The Ridgeview Middle School Boys Cross Country team traveled to Clarksville DATE to compete in the TMSAA State Meet.

The team finished as the state runner-up in the competition.

The running Raptors placed first in the Northeast Tennessee Class A Sectional Cross Country meet on Sept. 26.

The team is led by Coach Justin Davis.

To send in a sports, news or community story to the Herald & Tribune, email us at news@heraldandtribune.com.