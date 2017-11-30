Reagan Miller finds home at Walters State

By Marina Waters

Staff Writer

mwaters@heraldandtribune.com

When David Crockett High School senior softball player Reagan Miller steps on the field for the Lady Pioneers, she’s at the place she considers home. And when Walters State Community College gave her that same feeling, her decision to sign with the Senators became simple.

“When I went down there for my first visit, it just felt like home to me — all the people down there and the coaches, Miller said. “Their softball program is really good so I just thought I’d be a good fit for me.”

Miller is a three-year starter for the Lady Pioneers and was dubbed All-Conference her sophomore and junior year. The shortstop and second baseman has a .338 batting average and has earned 68 RBIs and nine homeruns throughout her career at Crockett.

With her final season up ahead, Miller is ready to get back on the diamond with the team that only lost one senior from last season and made it to regionals.

“It’s been great. Last year was the best season that I’ve had. We went to regionals and we made history at Crockett,” Miller recalled. “I’m looking forward to being a leader on the team.”

Now the Lady Pioneers’ shortstop and second baseman is ready to build upon the Senators’ program.

“I’m looking forward to how good they usually are. They’re usually the best in the conference,” Miller said. “I’m really looking forward to all the people and making new friends. I just want to get down there and get better and play the best that I can.”

Of those new friends will be a not so new face; Miller will be joined by Crockett’s senior softball player Sydney Fox who has also signed to play for the Senators.

For the Lady Pioneers’ Head Coach Carla Weems, watching both of her players continue their academic and athletic careers was a proud moment.

“It has been my honor to coach them the last four years of high school, but I have actually coached them in travel ball since they were 10,” Weems said. “I have had the privilege of watching them grow from little girls to beautiful young ladies and I couldn’t be more proud.

“Walter State is getting two of the finest softball players around and I can’t wait to see where the future takes them.”

Though Miller is ready for her future at Walters State, she also acknowledged the support she’s received from her family — including those at David Crockett High School.

“Being a Pioneer has just been such a blessing to me. All the people there, they’ve just been so good to me,” Miller said. “Leaving it behind will be really hard but I’m excited to see what the future holds.”