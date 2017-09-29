Pioneers clinch 38-33 victory over Cocke County

By Breyanna Blackwell

H&T Correspondent

It was football time in Jonesborough as David Crockett High School faced off against Cocke County High for a key Region 1-5A game on Friday night.

David Crockett celebrated its homecoming with a 38-33 win over Cocke County, bringing them to 2-0 in the region.

For spectators like Ruth Hyatt, tonight marks another season of football in Jonesborough as she has spent nearly 20 years in the cheering crowd during David Crockett’s crisp fall games.

“They are getting more support now, they’ve had good years and bad years but now they seem to have that support,” she said. “We’ve had a lot of good players”.

But this night was an important one for the Pioneers, changing their season to 3-2 after the 21-20 loss on the road at Knox Gibbs last week.

The Pioneers scored the first touchdown with nine minutes left in the first quarter. Cheers from the student section erupted as they celebrated the lead, dressed in Luau attire for the homecoming festivities.

Dakota Francis, a senior at David Crockett, said there was a lot of excitement at school leading up to this game and for new head coach Gerald Sensabaugh.

“With Coach Sensabaugh, we have a very good chance of getting through the playoffs,” Francis said. “He has put people in the right positions for their skills.”

After the half, Cocke County’s Joseph Jones scored a 34-yard touchdown bringing the score to 20-14 and earning the lead for Cocke County.

Tensions were high for both teams on Friday; Cocke County was undefeated 3-0 leading up to the game and a win against the Pioneers have been for their first regional contest win.

At the end of the third quarter, David Crockett pushed forward as the Pioneers’ Cade Larkins, passed to John Kollie for the touchdown bringing the score to 28-27.s

Both teams fought to the finish, and many of the fans expressed their positivity for the players and Coach Sensabaugh.

“They have played two of the best teams in the state with opportunities to beat them and Coach Sensabaugh has brought a lot of excitement to the program”, David Crockett’s baseball coach, Nick Lingerfelt, said. “As you can see tonight, the crowd it pretty good.”

After Cocke County gave up four turnovers and two muffed punts in the fourth quarter, the Pioneers held the lead at 38-33.

“They are a young team with a sophomore quarterback and a freshman running back,” Lingerfelt said. “They have a chance to get in the playoffs and make some noise with a young team.”

David Crockett is set to play a non-conference, home game against Hampton next Friday, Sept. 22.