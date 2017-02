Five Daniel Boone High School athletes signed to continue their athletic careers at the collegiate level on Friday Jan. 27, 2017: Lexi McDowell signed to play softball at Walters State Community College, Makayla Ledford signed to play volleyball at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise, Makenzy Bennett signed to play basketball at King University, Zac Branham signed for cross country and track at Tusculum College and Caleb Sells signed for cross country and track at Tusculum College.