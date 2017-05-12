Crockett Pioneers take win against Boone Blazers

From STAFF REPORTS

The David Crockett High School Pioneers overtook Daniel Boone High School 5-4 during the Friday May 5 game in Gray.

The Pioneers took the lead in the second inning when Ethan Burger scored his first of three runs for Crockett with Cade Larkins and Devin Foster later scoring one run each throughout the night.

Bo Britton took the “w” on the mound for the Pioneers with five strikeouts and giving up eight hits and one error while Boone’s Colt Campbell tallied one strike out and gave up six runs and four errors. Ian Weir also came in for the Blazers to earn seven strikeouts and give up one run and one error.