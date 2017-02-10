Boone senior commits to Austin Peay

By MARINA WATERS

Austin Peay State University will gain Daniel Boone offensive lineman Christian Bowman starting in the fall of 2017. Bowman signed to continue his football career with the Governors on Wednesday, Feb. 1 at Boone.

The high school senior has been the impact offensive player of the year, all-conference for two years and the impact lineman of the year for two years. But when the Boone Blazer visited one of the schools that gave him a college football scholarship offer, the feeling he got from Austin Peay convinced him.

“I feel I really connected with them (the coaching staff),” Bowman said. “They’re really young, upbeat. I went last Friday for my official visit and I just fell in love with it so I decided to commit and sign the papers.”

Bowman said his family wanted him to find a family-like atmosphere. The high school senior’s father Brad Bowman also said Clarksville will be a fitting home away from home for his son after the family spent time at Fort Campbell while Bowman’s father was stationed there.

When asked about his son’s accomplishments, Bowman’s father connected the future Austin Peay Governor’s success to his family ties, specifically to his mother.

“His biggest accolade and stat is his heart,” Bowman’s father said. “He is one of the most compassionate, caring young men I have met—thanks to his mom.

“She is where his success comes from. I spent most of his early life in the Army and in Iraq so he gained his strength and learned what is important in life through her.”

But Bowman says his father was also an inspiration. His father was a football scout as well as a former college football player and he motivated Bowman to play the game and continue to the next level.

“Dad played at the next level. It’s just always been a dream,” Bowman said. “It’s just always made me work because I’ve just always wanted to do it. And I think God played a major role in that too. I feel like I’ve been led to play at the next level and keep on going.”