Boone scores 42-7 homecoming win

By Breyanna Blackwell

H&T Correspondent

The excitement was tangible on the field for a big Region 1-5A matchup between Daniel Boone and Volunteer High School last Friday night.

Daniel Boone’s Trailblazers came out firing on all cylinders that for their homecoming game and kept Blazer kicker Cade Gray busy for most of the night, notching 5 extra points throughout the game.

Led by a potent offensive attack with senior quarterback, Noah Shelton, the Blazers offense was moving all night and were able to score 35 points before the end of the first half.

Abby Coward, who has family at Boone High school, said she felt nervous for her Trailblazers at the beginning of the game, with all of the homecoming festivities going on.

“Everyone wants to win their homecoming game”, she said. “It’s always great for our seniors and even better for us in the stands.”

Boone’s student section was decked out in America-themed attire, where earlier that night Caleb Reagan and Josie Roark were crowned Trailblazer Homecoming King and Queen.

Scoring on 5 of their first 8 possessions, the blazers were able to utilize the home field advantage and put on a show for the Trailblazer faithful.

“There is something awesome about being at a football game on a cool Friday night” a longtime supporter of the Blazers, Clark Williams, said. “It always makes it better when we can go home with a win.”

Volunteer finally broke through the Trailblazer defense when Zac Christian was able to guide the Volunteers 72-yard drive, picking up nearly 60 yards himself.

The touchdown was then be punched in by freshman Dane Dikes.

Daniel Boone’s coach, Jeremy Jenkins helped set up the Trailblazers for the game by sending out several successful offensive plays.

“Coach Jenkins has stepped up to be a really great coach,” Coward stated. “He has a lot of offensive plays that are working and we are happy to have him.”

That would be all the Blazer defense would concede , leaving Boone with a 42-7 win for their homecoming matchup.

Daniel Boone is now 5-2 on the season. The Blazers will be on the road next week to face off against Cocke County on Friday at 7:30 p.m.