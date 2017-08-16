Telford man wanted for questioning found deceased

Curtis Lee Cloyd of Telford, who was wanted for questioning in regards to his wife, Lisa Maria Cloyd’s disappearance, was found deceased at 147 Miller Drive on Thursday, Aug. 10.

According to the Washington County Sherriff’s Office, Curtis Cloyd died from an “apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound” after he ran from the local law enforcement into the house and barricaded the door. Cloyd was armed with a handgun and had two outstanding arrest warrants for felony reckless endangerment and unlawful possession of a weapon before he fled from the police on Sunday night.

The WCSO SWAT team and members of the Johnson City Police Department responded on Thursday and attempted to convince Cloyd to come out of the residence. According to the release issued by the WCSO, “SWAT members utilized a police robot equipped with a two-way radio to enter the house in order to attempt to talk with him which was unsuccessful. Officers then deployed pepper spray into the home in an attempt to force Cloyd outside, which was unsuccessful.” Once the team made it into the house, Cloyd has succumbed to the gunshot wound.

Lisa Maria Cloyd was reported missing by her son on Thursday Aug. 3 after no one had heard for the 53-year-old woman since July 20. Her son said the lack of contact was very out of character for his mother. The Telford woman is 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with any information regarding Lisa Maria Cloyd is asked to call WCSO at (423)788-1414.