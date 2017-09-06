Main Street gets ready for cheese, wine stroll

From STAFF REPORTS

Jonesborough will kick off its second “Strolling on Main” event on Saturday, Sept. 9 from 5 to 8 p.m. for Strolling on Main.

Participants will have a chance to sample more than 20 varieties of cheese and cheese-infused bites throughout downtown and enjoy wine selections, offered at various locations for an additional fee.

Local artists will also be displaying and selling their various works up and down Main Street. Strolling musicians will provide entertainment along the route.

The Plaza of the International Storytelling Center will feature a wine and beer garden where selections will be for sale by the glass.

Dona Lewis, JAMSA representative stated, “We are excited to host this event again where people can casually explore the shops and view artwork by talented regional artists while also sampling cheese and wine. Everyone that attended said it was one of their favorite events of the year.”

Admission is $15 for Cheese Tastings and $25 for Cheese and Wine Tastings. Ages 12 and under may enjoy cheese tastings for $10.

A limited number of tickets are available; visit www.strollingonmain.com for more information and to purchase tickets. You can also call the Visitors Center at 423-753-1010 to purchase tickets. This event is sponsored by the Jonesborough Area Merchants and Services Association.