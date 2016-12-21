Local teacher wins QUEST computers

By MARINA WATERS

The QUEST foundation provides grants for educators within the Washington County School System. This year a portion of the $17, 927 grant went to Tammy King who teaches third grade science and social studies at Jonesborough Elementary School.

King’s project “Cooking up the Curriculum with Chromebooks” is one that King said will improve the way in which she teaches.

“Technically I only have four computers in my room,” King said. “And with 20 to 25 kids in the classroom, they don’t have time to do research. Now I can show them how to research, I can let them research—you can just do so much more with a computer in your classroom.”

For the past six years, QUEST, which stands for Quality Educational Support for Tomorrow, has awarded select teachers who applied for the grant with a specific project in mind. For King, these Chromebooks will provide her students with a tool the school needs.

“We need technology in our schools,” King said. “And that’s the best way to get it because it’s so expensive. I’ve wanted Chromebooks for my classroom and they added something to our classroom this year called Clear Touch and there’s so many interactive programs that you can teach. Having a Chromebook at their desk will allow them to learn more effectively.”

Research and learning about technology aren’t the only areas King’s students will get the chance to explore; King also thinks these computers will allow students to learn about more subjects than just her area of the curriculum.

“They’re just gonna love it because technology is where kids are now,” King said. “They love being able to do things like that plus it will give me a chance to work with them on keyboarding skills. We need keyboarding skills. We need to teach them how to type, how to format a letter.”

“I mean I don’t teach language arts, but I can cover language arts by showing them how to go to Word or how to go to Goggle Docs and create a letter and that will teach them the different parts of a letter.”

The learning opportunity for her students isn’t the only optimistic aspect of this grant for King.

King said when she was awarded the grant, she thought about what this would mean for her students.

“I was excited!” King said. “All I kept thinking was, ‘I finally got my computers. Yes! My kids are going to want to come to school. My kids are going to want to learn.’”

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Herald and Tribune will continue to feature each recipient of the QUEST grant in the coming weeks