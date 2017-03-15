Jonesborough Senior Center to change hours

By LISA WHALEY

Publisher

lwhaley@heraldandtribune.com

Beginning April 4, Jonesborough’s Senior Center will be expanding its hours.

“We’re really just responding to what our members are asking for,” said Senior Center Director Mary Sanger of the new schedule.

The center is currently open to members from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday. The new hours as of April 4 will extend Tuesday and Thursday hours until 8 p.m.

“Since our membership starts at age 50, there are a lot of members who are still working,” Sanger explained.

And these members, as well as others, have been hoping for some later evening opportunities.

This will be quite a change from the old center, but it’s one Sanger sees as a normal progression as the center works to meet the needs of local seniors.

“The old center was open until 4 p.m. and that certainly was not late enough (for the new center)” she said. The decision was reached to establish an 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. schedule and now, one year after its opening, the center is ready to expand again.

“We’ve decided do two nights a week as a starting point,” Sanger said. “You have to start somewhere. And we’re going to see what the response is.”

Members are the most excited right now about having more opportunity to use the state-of-the-art fitness center and its senior-friendly equipment. “A lot of the interest has come from people who are want to work out,” Sanger agreed.

“On Tuesdays and Thursdays, members will be able to come use the fitness center just like now.”

They will also be able to enjoy the billiards room, as well as any other rooms or amenities available at the