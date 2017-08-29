Jonesborough to become home for Haunted Half Marathon

By LISA WHALEY

Publisher

lwhaley@heraldandtribune.com

The famous Haunted Half Marathon, which has been a part of the Kingsport event roster for the past eight years, is moving to Jonesborough.

“This is going to be an event for the whole family,” said Mayor Kelly Wolfe at the Aug. 16 announcement held on the downtown courthouse steps. “Just like you go to the Turkey Trot and everyone dresses up and has a great time, come to Jonesborough this Halloween and be a part of this Halloween race,”

As part of the town’s recent partnership with We Run Events, the Haunted Half Marathon will run througout historic downtown Jonesborough on Oct. 28, covering 13.1 miles of track. There will also be the opportuity for 2- and 3-person relays to cover shorter distances.

“We’re actually going to have about 1,000 participants,” Wolfe said. “We’re super excited about this new event right here in Jonesborough.”

The new event will also be part of a much older Jonesborough Halloween activity: Halloween Haunts & Happenings.

According to Main Street Director Melinda Copp, the town was already looking to expand Haunts & Happenings as the event has continue to grow every year.

When Hank Brown, with We Run Events, approached Copp with the idea of moving to Jonesborough, she was delighted,

No less, delighted was Brown.

“We’ve been looking for a new home for the Haunted Half and in the process, explored lots of options.” Brown said. “Tennessee’s oldest town seemed like a perfect fit with its rich history and tradition, especially around Halloween.”

Town officials are promising that this collaboration between Jonesborough’s Annual Halloween Haunts & Happenings and the Haunted Half Marathon will create a one-of-a-kind Halloween experience.

Halloween Haunts & Happenings is a free annual event and has been a tradition for nearly 40 years. It features trick-or-treating along Main Street as well as games and prizes, a costume contest, haunted house, ghost stories, kid’s crafts and face painting.

The Haunted Half and Halloween Haunts & Happenings twill both take place on Saturday, Oct. 28. Visit www.jbohalloween.com for the most recent updates about the event.