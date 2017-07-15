BMA OKs budget for 2017-2018

By LISA WHALEY

Publisher

lwhaley@heraldandtribune.com

The Jonesborough Board of Mayor and Aldermen unanimously approved the town’s 2017-2018 budget Tuesday in an early morning meeting that held little discussion but lots of positive comments.

“We have a lot to be thankful for,” said Mayor Kelly Wolfe as he shared some compliments from a number of weekend visitors who came for the Jonesborough Days festivities and ended up voicing a wish to stay for good.

The newly approved budget includes no increases in water, sewer or garbage rates, as well as no increase in taxes, and it also maintained the tight fiscal policy and attention to details that has served the town well in the past and should continue to do so in the future, according to Wolfe.

“We continue to see very important capital improvements in our water and sewer system and are enjoying the fact that we can finally buy equipment on a cash-basis when needed instead of borrowing for every little thing,” Wolfe said, listing some of the benefits from working to get the town on a more solid financial footing. “We’ve done several things over the years to get to this position. The most important of which is switching out older water meters and updating the efficiencies of the water and sewer plants.”

That inefficiency had cost the town greatly in the past, he said.

“Our water loss has gone from 60 percent to 15 percent, and that can’t help but lower your operating costs a great deal,” Wolfe added.

Even with an emphasis on conservative fiscal management, such savings has meant the town has still9 been able to purchase a new fire truck, new firefighter equipment and new police cruisers, as well as enhance Jonesborough’s social media capabilities — a skill that is crucial in this day and age, Wolfe said.

“We see great crowds at events like Jonesborough Days that I believe validate the direction we are going.”

For details of the Jonesborough 2017-2018 budget, call Town Hall at 753-1030.