JRT brings new life to classic romantic comedy

Love, family, and acceptance are the themes that linger at the center of the romantic comedy, “You Can’t Take It With You”. This classic and funny show will run Thursdays through Sundays, March 2-12, at the Jonesborough Repertory Theatre located at 125½ E Main Street, Jonesborough.

Meet Alice Sycamore (Catherine Squibb) and her strange, wacky, and sometimes embarrassing family. Meet Tony Kirby (Austin Wingate) along with his wealthy, elegant and stuffy relations. Throw in a little romance between Alice and Tony and it’s time for the two families to meet. However, when the carefully orchestrated introduction does not go according to plan, the reality of their plight becomes evident to the young couple.

“I think Alice and I are at very similar places in our lives,” Catherine (Alice) said. “We both have the same unwavering love for our family, even though we may sometimes be frustrated with them. I definitely understand her uncertainty and reluctance to introduce her new beau to her family.” And, as we find out, Alice is hesitant and embarrassed for good reason.

“This family’s weird,” Austin (Tony) said of the Sycamore family. “But it’s the best kind of weird.” In the show, Tony is forced to face the differences between his and his fiancée’s families. “He has to make a decision: should he stick with what’s familiar and comfortable or risk that security to pursue something that’s more true to himself?”

The questions and choices Tony and Alice face will be relatable to everyone who sees the show. We all need to ask ourselves where our loyalties lie? What makes us the most happy and content? What’s most important in life? Director Karen Elb gave her answer: “Life and the joy to be found in it spring from the bonds of love and family.”

Richard Lura, who plays Martin Vanderhof (Alice’s grandpa), narrowed down the story in a nutshell: “It’s about a family that truly loves and accepts each other.” And that’s what is most important.

Come along for the wild ride as we see what difficulties these young lovers encounter in order to make family the most important thing of all. Kari Tuthill (Penny Sycamore) said, “This is a funny, charming, quirky, heart-warming, laugh-out-loud, fun show! You don’t want to miss it!”

Rounding out this talented cast are Summer Boothe, Andy Cobble, Brent Edwards, Matt Elb, Shawn Hale, Adam Honeycutt, Lindy Ley, Paul McQuaid, Ron Peters, Dominic Peterson, Sean Read, Danielle Smith, Michelle Weintre, and Tara White

“You Can’t Take It With You” is written by Moss Hart and George S. Kaufman.

Shows will run on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m, and Saturdays and Sundays at 2:00 p.m. Tickets are $16 general admission, $14 for students and seniors. To purchase tickets, call the Historic Jonesborough Visitors Center at 423.753.1010 or go online to www.jonesboroughtheatre.com.