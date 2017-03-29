Aromatherapist blends oils, education

By MARINA WATERS

From joint pain to the inability to sleep at night, Ann Boynton, the owner of Aroma-Sense Essential Oils on Fox Street in Jonesborough, has an oil for that.

“People have gotten away from this. And this isn’t new. It’s not new age,” Boynton said in her shop, surrounded by tiny glass bottles of her own brand of essential oils. “This was medicine before the pharmaceutical people took it away in the ‘90s. You would go to a doctor and he would have a long prescription and he would go to the pharmacist and it might be a week before you could pick up different things that they’d mix up. This is where it started.”

For Boynton, it all started in Boca, Florida where she first smelt the aromatic allure of essential oils at a lady’s booth at the mall. From there, she took classes to learn more about the essential oils, their medicinal properties and how they can aid numerous ailments. But It was the medical side of the oils that sent her to work with dermatologists and plastic surgeons to develop a love for skin care. And it was her interest in essential oils that sent her to England and France to study under aromatherapy expert Robert Tesserand and medical herbalist Martin Watt. And now she even has her own essential oil brand made from flowers and plants cultivated on farms in places like Canada and Texas.

But simply owning a shop full of scents, scrubs, skincare and permanent makeup isn’t her passion—it’s the oils and sharing her extensive education.

“I was retired twice. I decided to come back to life,” Boynton said, laughing. “I couldn’t stay because when I saw these oils out in shops and they’re adulterated and they’ve got different things that they put in it that makes it not a pure oil. I’m like, ‘People need to know.’”

These essential oils, which seem to have become increasingly popular, are used for their fragrances, but they’re also used for medicinal properties. Things like headaches and acne issues are treated with oils like peppermint and tea tree oil, but for the essential oil shop owner, it’s all about understanding symptoms and treating them naturally.

“In Europe all acupuncturists, they treat the symptoms before it becomes a disease, America, we wait until it gets to be a disease and then when it’s so far down the hill, it’s hard to catch up with it,” Boynton said. “Look at what they’ve done to some of the medicines that someone really really needs—they put it up 300 percent. In Asia, if you go to an acupuncturist, you pay him when you’re sick. You don’t pay him when you’re well.

“All these oils, all these flowers, everything has medicinal properties. From putting your feet in a footpath to smelling them on a pillow.”

Boynton has books, folders and certifications throughout her shop to back up her education and knowledge. But it’s phone calls like the one from a customer whose pain had been relieved thanks to some peppermint oil from Boynton’s shop that solidifies the store owner’s belief in these oils.

“I can’t prescribe because I’m not a doctor, so forgive me for that,” Boynton said with a laugh. “But I can tell you, tell me something that’s wrong and I can tell you something that you can mix as a massage oil, to smell, to put it in bath water.

“I stand behind it. I stand behind all of it. The thing about it is, it works. And I’ve had thirty years. And I have a lot of formulas and I have a lot of books. This is something that has been my passion.”

Boynton also wants to educate people on the natural chemical balance she says essential oils can offer. From help in getting to sleep to finding an oil to help relax, Boynton is dedicated to all levels of oils and the people she comes across.

From customers like the one who called for advice on another ailment during Boynton’s talk with the Herald & Tribune to any interested customer that happens to wander into her shop, Boynton is ready to educate the world on the role these age-old oils can have in one’s life.

“I have a reasonable market. It’s not much because I’m selling the knowledge of the oil for mankind to get away from all this stuff and we’ve hurt the planet so badly,” Boynton said. “It takes just a little bit.”

“I don’t know how much longer I have on this earth, but I’m gonna try. I wanna try and do as much good as I can.”

Aroma-Sense Essential Oils is located at 105 Fox Street in Jonesborough. The store’s hours are Tuesday through Sunday from 8 to 5 p.m. Boynton will also hold free Sunday classes and the next session will be on Sunday, April 30 from 2 to 3 p.m.