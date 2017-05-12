Dulcimer Week to kick off this weekend

From STAFF REPORTS

Jonesborough’s Dulcimer Week celebrates the role of the Appalachian mountain dulcimer in American life with nine days of concerts, workshops and “Hands on Jonesborough” opportunities in pottery, drawing and painting.

Grab a chair and head down to the Courthouse steps for a unique Music on the Square performance. Joe Collins, well recognized mountain dulcimer player, will be playing on Friday the 19th with Thistle Dew, eclectic dulcimer group, being the opening act.

“Bring that dulcimer off the wall or out of the attic!” Said Don Burger, Dulcimer Week organizer. “Maybe Grandpa played it and he’s not here anymore. Bring his dulcimer to Jonesborough! There is a whole crew of experienced people who can teach you.” You are encouraged to bring your dulcimer with you, but there will be a few “loaner” instruments as well.

These events will be on various days and times throughout the week-long celebration, see the full calendar below for specific days and times. For more information call 423-753-1010 or visit jonesborough.com