Jonesborough Middle could be future site of new school

By MARINA WATERS

Staff Writer

mwaters@heraldandtribune.com

The Washington County Board of Education has another Jonesborough School design option to consider before a final decision is made.

The school’s architect, Tony Street, presented a third design plan that, instead of taking place at the current Jonesborough Elementary School site, would be constructed at the current Jonesborough Middle School building.

At the board’s finance meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 6, Street said the plan, “scheme three”, would involve renovations and new additions to the middle school building. He also said the plan is $31,000 under the Washington County Commission’s allotted $17,560,000 available.

The plan involves enlarging the current classrooms and the cafeteria. Street also said they would be renovating the existing gymnasium in the school.

“I’m happy, glad, relieved to say we did finally find a concept that fits within the dollars available,” Street said.

Street said the plans currently do not include include any athletic fields. The plan also does not include an academic magnet school in Washington County, which was part of the original project approved by the county commission.

Street designed scheme three after presenting two other design plans that involved the current Jonesborough Elementary School building. One design plan involved add-ons and renovations to the round portion of the school while the other option involved add-ons and tearing down the round portion.

There was no decision made regarding the plans. The finance meeting report will be addressed at the school board’s regularly scheduled meeting at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 7 at the Washington County Department of Education’s central office at 405 W College St., Jonesborough.

Look for more on the board’s Jonesborough School decision in next week’s Herald & Tribune.