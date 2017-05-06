Featured News

Storyteller weaves life into tales
May 5, 2017
By MARINA WATERS Staff Writer mwaters@heraldandtribune.com The Town of Jonesborough is accustomed to the founder of the National Storytelling Festival, Jimmy Neil Smith,…Read More...
By MARINA WATERS Staff Writer mwaters@heraldandtribune.com The Town of Jonesborough is accustomed to the founder of the National Storytelling Festival, Jimmy Neil Smith,…Read More...
By MARINA WATERS Staff Writer mwaters@heraldandtribune.com Friends, supporters and veterans lined the uphill road leading to the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9724…Read More...
By MARINA WATERS Staff Writer mwaters@heraldandtribune.com Friends, supporters and veterans lined the uphill road leading to the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9724…Read More...
By MARINA WATERS Staff Writer mwaters@heraldandtribune.com Donning a brand new Florida Southern t-shirt, David Crockett High School senior Josh Releford signed his name…Read More...
By MARINA WATERS Staff Writer mwaters@heraldandtribune.com Knoxville businessman Randy Boyd made his way through Jonesborough’s Historic Courthouse on Monday, April 10. But he…Read More...
By BONNIE BAILEY H&T Correspondent On April 8, a perfect spring Saturday, families wandered the sidewalks of downtown Jonesborough, loitered in the plaza…Read More...
By MARINA WATERS Staff Writer mwaters@heraldandtribune.com Lead character Delores Van Cartier—as played by Eureka Inn innkeeper Katelyn Yarbrough in the Jonesborough Repertory Theatre’s…Read More...
By MARINA WATERS Staff Writer mwaters@heraldandtribune.com There’s a high school, a Dairy Queen, and a softball complex just a few miles off the…Read More...
By MARINA WATERS Staff Writer mwaters@heraldandtribune.com From joint pain to the inability to sleep at night, Ann Boynton, the owner of Aroma-Sense Essential…Read More...
By MARINA WATERS Staff Writer mwaters@heraldandtribune.com The stained glass windows in Jonesborough United Methodist Church typically pour light into the sanctuary, but this…Read More...